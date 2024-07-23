3 BOOKS THAT TRANSPORT ME BACK TO THE 2014 DYSTOPIAN ERA

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2014 was the peak era for dystopian novels. Books like Divergent and The Maze Runner were all the rage, and The Hunger Games Trilogy was capturing the attention of audiences globally on the big screen.

There was something special about the dystopian YA genre during this time. Readers longed to pick up a book and be transported to another world. With a surplus of content within the genre, the craze surrounding these books was amplified as readers watched their favorite tales of rebellion be transformed into multi-part blockbuster adaptations. According to The Numbers, Divergent (2014) made $267M worldwide.

So where does the genre stand now? While the intense popularity of dystopian novels saw a downward trend following the last of the films mentioned above, content continues to be created under this domain. Listed below are a few stand-out novels from the dystopian genre within the last decade!

the grace year Goodreads Score: 4.2/5 In a world where teenage girls are viewed as powerful “aphrodisiacs” with the capability to lure and woo men, all 16–year–old girls are banished for a year as a way to purify themselves for marriage. But as the girls are forced to form their own society and rules while fighting tooth and nail for survival, not everything is as simple as it seems. This book was one that I finished in one sitting, unable to stop myself from turning the page. The unpredictability was addicting and before I knew it I was crying as I finished the book around 3 am. The Grace Year was a nominee for the Goodreads Best Young Adult Fiction (2019). You can access The Grace Year for free with a trial of Audible, or for $8.06 from Second Sale! an ember in the ashes Goodreads Score: 4.2/5 An Ember in the Ashes follows two characters, Elias and Laia. The two live under the harsh rule of the Martial Empire, and after Laia’s brother is arrested she must venture to the military academy as a spy where her fate becomes intertwined with Elias, a soldier at the school. One of the best things about this book is that it’s a series! Once you finish book one and are craving more, there are 3 more books in the series that continue this enthralling tale. I originally checked out this book from the library on a whim, and I re-read the novel as many times as I could before returning it! An Ember in the Ashes was a nominee for Best Debut Goodreads Author (2015) and was the recipient of the Northern California Book Award in 2016. Goodreads reviewer Emily May rated the novel 5 stars, “Everything about it was gripping, from the godawful but mesmerizing setting to those two bloody love triangles (love square?).” You can access An Ember in the Ashes for $7.69 from Thriftbooks or purchase the entire four-book series from Amazon for $54.99. the conspiracy of us Goodreads Score: 3.8/5 Avery West’s life flips upside down when she goes from being a high school girl eager for prom to finding out she is related to one of the richest families in the world. She soon uncovers they are also members of a secret society known as The Circle. There’s also the matter of an ancient prophecy many believe centers around Avery, leading to threats against her life. Avery struggles to uncover the truth and avoid capture, all with the help of two boys from The Circle: Jack, a dark-haired mysterious Brit, and Stellan, a hot and steamy Australian with an agenda. This book is one of my comfort novels. She deserves so much recognition! If you love action, drama, betrayal, romance, and a world centered around power-thirsty members of a secret society, this book is for YOU! The Conspiracy of Us is book one in the trilogy by author Maggie Hall. Goodreads reviewer Lainey gave the book 4 stars, stating “If you’re looking for the wealth, the power, the control and the glamour of Gossip Girl mixed with the “found a clue, which leads to another clue which leads to another clue…” of the National Treasure movies, and sprinkled off with the historical legends of The Mummy movies, stop reading this review, go to Amazon.” The Conspiracy of Us is available for $4.99 from Thriftbooks or for $12.21 on Amazon.

Honorable MentionS:

Suzanne Collins has certainly been breathing life back into the dystopian genre, releasing two prequels to the critically acclaimed The Hunger Games series. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2020) was recently adapted as a film and revamped the Hunger Games craze. Following the success of this prequel, Collins announced on June 6th that there is another novel on the way: Sunrise on the Reaping. The book is set to focus on Haymitch Abernathy and how he became the victor of the 2nd Quarter Quell. Fans eagerly look forward to what Collins has in store.