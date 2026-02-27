3 Black History Facts That Will Shake What You Think You Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I’ve always heard the quote, “If you want to hide something from a Black person, put it in a book.” The immediate implication of this statement is that Black people don’t read, but in reality, it’s not about the books being read; it’s about who’s shaping the narratives.

Since its official recognition as Black History Month in 1976, February has been a continuous opportunity to learn and explore more of Black history as untold stories come to light. It’s also become a month where Black people create their own forms of representation outside conventional history textbook knowledge. However, when February comes around, we’re always celebrating the same regurgitated stories on a manipulated timeline: a set of 28 days that gets a full month every 4 years, covering topics like slavery and civil rights, and then we move on.

Black history, and the month dedicated to it, still falls short of what it deserves. When we examine the material taught in classes about Black history closely, it becomes clear that the same traditional information is repeated, briefly touched upon, and then quickly shifts to the next unit in U.S. history. Textbooks are active forms of literacy sponsors that dictate what we can access and celebrate as “Black history.”

According to Deborah Brandt, an American scholar, well-known for contributions to literacy studies and society, she states “Sponsors, as I have come to think of them, are any agents, local or distant, concrete or abstract, who enable, support, teach, model, as well as recruit, regulate, suppress, or withhold literacy—and gain advantage by it in some way”. The information we’re introduced to in standardized curriculum texts ultimately determines what we know and what we don’t know about important historical events.

So, if you want to hide something from a Black person, put it in a textbook and make them believe that this is the only history there is. We’ve been taught to champion condensed versions of our history, but there are so many areas of life that Black people have impacted, and we fail to consider them because we only see what’s in front of us, or what we’re being told.

Let’s take a closer look at Black history outside the classroom with three Black History facts that will shake what you think you know.

. Garrett Morgan View this post on Instagram @essenceofblackculture on Instagram Garrett Morgan was a highly esteemed African American innovator and inventor whose groundbreaking development of an early traffic signal helped transform modern traffic safety. When Morgan witnessed a collision in the 1920s between an automobile and a horse-drawn carriage carrying a child, he was driven to find a solution. During this time, earlier traffic signals operated on a two-option system of stop-and-go, with no clear signals for drivers. Morgan’s invention of an improved traffic signal, consisting of adjustable arms and a caution indicator, directed traffic in different directions, prevented accidents, and protected pedestrians. This contribution revolutionized the traffic landscape and significantly enhanced public safety. . The Buffalo Soldiers @BobMarleyWailersVEVO on YouTube As many of you may have learned in your history courses, the Battle of San Juan Hill during the Spanish-American War marked a significant moment for the United States in its support of Cuban independence from Spain. Colonel Theodore Roosevelt and his Rough Riders are widely recognized for the victory at San Juan Hill, while the bravery and foundational role of the Buffalo Soldiers are often overlooked. The Buffalo Soldiers were African American troops from the 9th and 10th cavalry regiments and the 24th and 25th infantry regiments, nicknamed for their Black curly hair that resembled Buffalo fur and for their acts of valor. The Buffalo Soldiers led the offense at San Juan Hill, while Roosevelt joined later on after hitting a snag on barbed wire. History, however, gives most of the credit to Roosevelt and his Rough Riders, but historical discrepancies indicate that many associate the initial ascent with the bold Buffalo Soldiers. . Claudette Colvin View this post on Instagram @beingblackislit on Instagram Claudette Colvin was an African American pioneer civil rights activist who played a pivotal role in the desegregation of the bus system. At the age of 15, she was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, on March 2, 1955, after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger. Despite her efforts to advocate for herself and her protests of innocence, the court insisted on ruling against her, sentencing her to probation under segregation law. This decision brought public scrutiny, tarnishing her reputation and educational pursuits. However, Colvin moved with courage. Eventually, she served as one of the plaintiffs in the landmark Browder v. Gayle case, which declared segregation on Montgomery buses unconstitutional in 1956. Along with other activists of her time, Colvin’s early act of defiance paved the way for the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which would become a national movement.

These are just three pieces of Black History that exist outside the mainstream content we’ve been taught in school. Imagine how much more you can learn when you realize that Black History at its core is multifaceted and rich. It becomes limited only when you’re looking towards a textbook as your primary source of knowledge, but those books can’t even begin to capture the whole essence of Black History.