Former President Donald Trump Wins seond term — plus other election results

Tuesday marked the end of a long and unique presidential election cycle. Between President Joe Biden dropping out of the race in July and former President Donald Trump surviving two assassination attempts throughout his campaign, many Americans agree Election Day was just as interesting as the campaigns it concluded.

It can be difficult to keep track of the election results, much less understand what they mean. Here is a roundup of the election results, specifically in Florida, according to the Associated Press.

Presidential Race

Former President Donald Trump, 78, and Senator J.D. Vance, 40, won the state of Florida and, with it, the 2024 Presidential Election against Vice President Kamala Harris, 60, and Governor Tim Walz, 60. Donald Trump will be the nation’s 47th president and the only one elected after two impeachments and a criminal conviction.

Here is a breakdown of the results, on a national and state level.

Donald Trump / J.D. Vance (R)

Electoral College: 301 votes

National votes: 74,537,291 votes (50.5%)

Kamala Harris / Tim Walz (D)

Electoral College: 226 votes

National votes: 65,992,380 or 47.6%

In Florida

Donald Trump won the state of Florida and its corresponding 30 electoral votes, securing him over 10% of the required 270 majority. According to the Associated Press final race call, 6,103,443 Floridians voted for Trump (56.1%), while 4,680,748 voted for Kamala Harris (43.0%)

Florida U.S. Senator Race

Sen. Rick Scott was selected by the majority of Floridians to serve a second term as one of Florida’s representatives to the U.S. Senate, alongside Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, 53.

Scott, 71, ran against Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, 53, a Democrat and former U.S. House Representative from Florida’s 26th Congressional District. His campaign centered on lowering taxes, reducing federal spending, and strengthening border security, according to his website.

rick Scott (R)

Statewide votes: 5,971,605 (55.6%)

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D)

Statewide votes: 4,600,983 (42.8%)

Florida Constitutional Amendments

There were six proposed state constitutional amendments on the Florida ballot this November. Only two of them reached the required 60% majority to pass, while the other four failed.

Here is how each of the amendments performed on the ballot, according to NPR, along with the explanation and implications of what they mean, according to The Charge News.

partisan school board elections Ballot measure results YES: 5,492,132 votes (54.9%) NO: 4,511,011 votes (45.1%) In Florida school board member campaigns, those running are not required to disclose their political party affiliation and instead remain nonpartisan. This means that despite Florida being a closed primary state, voters of any political affiliation are eligible to vote in primary and general elections. This amendment would have required those running for positions on county school boards to designate a political party on the ballot. This would have permitted parties to nominate candidates for school board elections and only allow those with the corresponding party affiliation to vote in the primary elections. However, the measure did not receive enough votes to be added to the Florida state constitution, meaning school board elections will remain nonpartisan. the right to hunt and fish Ballot measure results YES: 6,940,109 votes (67.3%) NO: 3,365,164 votes (32.6%) Floridians already had the right to hunt and fish as designated in state statutes. However, certain restrictions have been in place to conserve various wildlife creatures and areas. This amendment will make it harder for legislators to implement limitations or restrict people from hunting or fishing. This amendment was passed, meaning there will be looser regulations on designated hunting periods and protections for endangered species. It will also potentially allow people to hunt on private property and use whatever means of hunting they prefer, including previously banned methods. legalization of recreational marijuana Ballot measure results YES: 5,948,875 votes (55.9%) NO: 4,692,824 votes (44.1%) It is currently legal in Florida for people to obtain and consume marijuana with a medical license. This amendment proposed allowing anyone 21 years or older to legally purchase and consume marijuana for recreational use. However, the measure did not pass, meaning medical marijuana is the only consumption that remains legal. limit government interference in abortion Ballot measure results YES: 6,068,933 votes (57.2%) NO: 4,547,957 votes (42.8%) Florida’s current statute allows abortion within the first six weeks of pregnancy. There are provided exceptions for rape and incest up until 15 weeks, along with allowing it any time to protect the life of the patient. This amendment would have enshrined abortion up until fetal viability as a constitutional right. However, it failed to pass, so the current restrictions will remain in place. homestead exemption inflation adjustment Ballot measure results YES: 6,685,874 votes (66.0%) NO: 3,440,793 votes (34.0%) Florida homestead tax exemption previously did not adjust for inflation. This amendment passed, requiring annual adjustments to homestead exemptions to provide slightly increased tax breaks for homeowners. This will additionally affect tax revenues for local governments, according to The James Madison Institute. repeal of public campaign financing Ballot measure results YES: 5,027,247 votes (50.4%) NO: 4,949,914 votes (49.6%) Candidates running for certain state offices, including the governor, district attorney, chief financial officer, and commissioner of agriculture, have access to a specific amount of public funds available through taxpayer money in Florida. This program is only available if the candidates agree to certain terms and raise some of their own funds through donations. Those in support of this amendment argued it would put taxpayer money toward more important initiatives, while opponents cite it allows those who might not be as wealthy to run for state office. This amendment did not pass, meaning public campaign financing will remain available for eligible candidates.

“The outcome of this election was not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for,” Harris said. “But hear me when I say the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.” Vice President Kamala Harris at her concession speech on Nov. 6.

conclusion

The final results reported are still relatively unofficial, as all of the votes have not yet been counted and the specific number is subject to change until otherwise noted. Election officials still need to verify total tallies and release final results. However, the decisions have been finalized.

It is important to break down what these national and state results mean, and utilize election resources to develop a further understanding of current candidates and legislation.