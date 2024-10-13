Scared to Get Goddess Braids? Here’s How to Maintain Them.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

Goddess braids have been trending; so naturally I had to try them for the fall. I quickly learned that while they look beautiful, they can become a disaster in the blink of an eye. However, I also learned some tips on how to fix the disaster that my braids had tangled themselves into.

Human hair > Synthetic hair If you want to minimize the amount of tangles that could arise from your goddess braids, get human hair for your braids! You don’t have to get human hair for your whole head, only for the goddess strands (the strands that are sticking out of your braids). However, if you are like me and didn’t use human hair for your goddess braids it is still possible to maintain the goddess look with synthetic hair. the less hair the better One thing that I have learned from having goddess braids is the fewer goddess strands you have, the fewer tangles you’ll get. The placement and amount of goddess strands you have in your braids help to prevent this style from getting knotted quickly. It’s not a deal breaker to have more goddess strands but it’s something to keep in mind when getting your hair braided. mousse, mousse, and more mousse! This is your holy grail when combatting the inevitable frizziness and dryness that will arise from this style. Applying mousse to your braids once every few days helps your hair look refreshed to maintain that goddess look. Some of my favorites are Camille Rose’s Spiked Honey Mousse and Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Activating Mousse. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Rose (@camillerosenaturals) flexi rods If your goddess strands look tangled beyond repair, stop before you chop, and try these steps! Detangle the left-out (goddess) strands of your braids to the point that they look straight. Once these strands are detangled, spiral your hair on flexi rods, and then fold the rods to stay in place. Dip the rods into boiling water. Wait until your hair dries to unravel the rods to get your curls back and feel like a goddess again! braid your braids Want to make your braids last longer? Braid your braids! Braiding your braids helps so much to prevent tangles in your goddess braids. I usually separate my hair and braid it into two large braids when I go to sleep so that I don’t wake up with any tangles. You can also do beautiful braided styles like these for daytime protection! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camri Hewie (@camrihewie) protect your protective style with a bonnet! This is crucial for not just goddess braids but for any type of braids! In order to protect your hair from getting frizzy and keep your hair all in one place, wear a bonnet, especially when you go to bed. Make sure to get a larger-sized bonnet that is big enough to hold your braids, and one that is secure on your head so it doesn’t slip off at night. scarves Whether you are wearing them under your bonnet when you sleep or just as an everyday item, scarves can help tremendously in protecting all types of braids from looking frizzy on top. Once you have your braids in for a while, scarves can also help your braids last longer by hiding your braids from looking too grown out on top. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faithifeanyi (@shei.sfaith)

I was on the fence when getting goddess braids because I knew it was a protective style that would come with a lot of upkeep. However, with the proper maintenance and consistency, I’ve been loving my goddess braids now that I know how to make them last!