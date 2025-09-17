10 Best Stores For Stunning Game Day Apparel

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
The time has finally come: football season is here! That means tailgates, fun photos, cheering with friends, and, of course, planning outfits. While putting together game day looks can feel a little stressful, it’s honestly one of the most exciting parts of the season. Whether you want something casual and comfy or bold and trendy, these 10 spots have you covered for football-ready looks.
Target is the ultimate go-to store for affordable basics that you can easily mix and match. They have oversized tees, biker shorts, and cute sneakers that exude an effortless game-day vibe. Additionally, their seasonal section often features fun accessories in team colors.
If you want chic staples at a good price, H&M is the perfect option. Their denim skirts, cropped jackets, and sporty tanks make it easy to pull together a trendy but comfortable outfit for long game days. They also offer plenty of color basics, making it easy to match your school’s team colors. With affordable pricing, you can grab a whole outfit without overspending.
From metallic skirts to oversized jerseys and statement jewelry, Forever 21 has everything bold and fun. It’s the place to go if you want a standout look that screams game day glam. They carry plenty of trendy accessories you can layer on for an extra spirit flair. With their constant new arrivals, you’re guaranteed to find something fresh to wear for the next tailgate.
At American Eagle, comfort meets cute. Their denim shorts, boyfriend jeans, and cozy flannels are perfect for layering, especially during those chilly night games. This brand also offers several basics in neutral tones that pair easily with team gear.
If you want to look a little more elevated, Zara is your spot. You’ll find trendy mini dresses, leather jackets, and sleek boots that can take your game day look from the stands to post-game celebrations. Zara’s pieces are perfect for fans who love fashion-forward fits, while still keeping things comfortable.
Think graphic tees, varsity jackets, and funky accessories that make your outfit Instagram-worthy. They also carry cool layering pieces, like flannels and oversized sweaters, for when the weather cools down. Urban Outfitters is a great option if you’re into a laid-back, cool-girl style that stands out from the crowd.
For when you want to dress up a bit more, Lulus has numerous cute skirts, dresses, and trendy two-piece sets that still feel comfortable. Perfect for big rivalry games or homecoming, their outfits give you that “effortlessly put-together” look. Many of their pieces can also transition from the stadium to a night out. Lulus is ideal if you want something a little more polished than your usual tailgate fit.
From affordable jerseys to game-day accessories, like clear stadium bags, hats, and sunglasses, you can get everything delivered before kickoff. The site has an endless range of price points, so you can splurge or save depending on your budget. It’s especially helpful for last-minute shoppers who need a full look fast.
Shein is the place for experimenting with bold styles. Think crop tops, statement skirts, and matching sets in your team’s colors. It’s easy to find a few different looks without breaking the bank. So, remember to order early since shipping can sometimes take a little longer than expected.
For something more unique, Etsy has multiple custom items, from personalized jerseys to handmade accessories. It’s the best way to stand out and show off your team spirit in a one-of-a-kind way. Many sellers create game day pieces that you can’t find in regular stores. If you want something personal and memorable, Etsy is the place to shop.
Make shopping for games something fun, not stressful. Whether you want something affordable, custom, or fashion-forward, there’s a shop that fits your vibe. The key is to choose outfits that not only show off your team spirit but also make you feel confident and comfortable all season long.