Content Warning: some of these books include depictions or mentions of racism, abuse, physical violence, sexual violence, death, and more. Please check the warnings before starting any of these books.

February is Black History Month. This time is meant to reflect on the contributions Black people have made in the past and amplify the work being done presently. Because of this, I’ve compiled ten books by Black authors, both old and recent. Hopefully, one speaks to you.

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

Many consider James Baldwin to be one of the greats in American literature. He’s best known for his stories about race and sexuality. In 1970s Harlem, If Beale Street Could Talk tells the story of 19-year-old Tish, who is in love with a boy named Fonny. They planned to get married, but Fonny was falsely arrested and imprisoned. The book follows Tish, who is pregnant with Fonny’s child, and their two families fighting to clear Fonny’s name. It manages to share the painful and difficult story of those affected by an unjust prison system while presenting love honestly and evocatively.

SEVEN DAYS IN JUNE

Seven Days in June by Tia Williams is a second-chance romance novel about two authors, Eva Mercy and Shane Hall, who spent a week together as teenagers in love. Fifteen years later, they ran into each other at a literary event in New York and discovered their connection had never vanished. They’ve been each other’s muses all this time. Per the title, this book spans seven days in June, during which Eva and Shane reconnect and try to figure out what went wrong.

PARABLE OF THE SOWER

Octavia E. Butler’s 1993 dystopian novel takes place in 2025, making it the perfect time to pick up a copy. It is the story of Lauren Olamina, a teenage girl living in a community destroyed by global warming, unclean water, and a drug crisis. After losing her home and family, she leaves town and must find her way to safety. Lauren develops a way of living that she believes will be effective and save the world, and she shares her ideas with others, creating a community to take into this new future. While the story is eerily similar to the world we live in today, it is ultimately one of hope and perseverance that should be read.

EXCUSE ME WHILE I UGLY CRY

Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry is Joya Goffney’s debut novel. This young-adult romance centers around Quinn, a senior in high school, and a boy named Carter. At the start, Carter accidentally takes Quinn’s journal home, mistaking it for his own. The journal lists everything in her life, from boys she’d like to kiss to things she would never admit. When Carter goes to return the journal, he realizes that he lost it, and things quickly spiral out of control. An anonymous person in possession of the journal begins blackmailing Quinn, posting her list of greatest fears on Instagram and demanding she complete everything on her “Things to Do Before I Graduate” list, or they will leak all the contents of her journal. While Quinn and Carter team up to face her fears and take down the blackmailer, they become friends and eventually more.

A LESSON BEFORE DYING

This story by Ernest J. Gaines brings together the lives of Jefferson, a young man wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to death, and Grant Wiggins, a teacher fresh out of college who wants to leave the plantation school in his hometown and teach in another state. Grant is encouraged to speak to Jefferson before his execution and help him with his fate. As the two men talk, they bond and better understand themselves. Gaines’ novel is an emotional and moving display of compassion, humanity, and dignity.

MONDAY’S NOT COMING

Monday’s Not Coming is a young adult mystery/thriller about Monday Charles’s disappearance. In this novel by Tiffany D. Jackson, Claudia, Monday’s best friend, seems to be the only one who notices that Monday is missing. As the story unfolds, Claudia faces bullying from her peers and slowly realizes Monday is being abused. It’s a gut-wrenching tale of society’s lack of care for both missing Black girls and those still present.

INVISIBLE MAN

Ralph Ellison’s debut novel explores racism and discrimination and the ways they influence self-worth and identity. Invisible Man tells the story of a man who moves to Harlem during the Harlem Renaissance. While trying to fit in with others, he realizes his true self has been invisible all along.

BY THE BOOK

In Jasmine Guillory’s modern reimagining of Beauty and the Beast, Isabelle “Izzy” is an editorial assistant at a publishing house, unsatisfied with where her career is at and eager for a promotion. When her boss grows frustrated with Beau, a famous author who still hasn’t submitted the manuscript for his memoir, Izzy steps in to get the writer on track. But when she arrives at his mansion, she realizes it won’t be as easy as she thought. Beau’s stubborn, but not because of his fame — he’s just in a serious slump. Izzy volunteers to help him, and they spend the next few weeks finding his story and getting it written before the deadline. In the process, they realize they have more in common than they thought, and, like the tale, as old as time, they find love in the most unexpected places.

SULA

Toni Morrison is most known for her raw and powerful portrayals of Black Americans, especially Black women, and Sula is no different. It’s a story about the friendship between the titular character, Sula, and her friend, Nel. Morrison’s short novel explores how female friendships change as women grow and how community, misogyny, and sexuality can change our view of others.

ALL THE LONELY PEOPLE