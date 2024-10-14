10 Musician Biopics To Watch & 2 To Look Out For

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Biographical motion pictures, or biopics, are not new kinds of movies to us. They are, however, being released much more frequently than they used to. Surely, you have heard of the 2023 success Oppenheimer, or maybe the 2014 film The Theory of Everything. You may even recognize Leonardo DiCaprio’s leading role in The Wolf of Wall Street. All of these recent films are biopics on the legendary minds of the past and present, but what about the musically talented ones? Hollywood is no stranger to musician-based biopics, and oftentimes, these films bridge the gap between movies and music. Below are ten of the must-see biopics from the last decade and the few expected successes to keep an eye out for.

Get On Up (2014) Directed by Tate Taylor, Get On Up follows the story of James Brown on his claim to fame as a jazz and blues musician in the late 1950s after living a life of extreme poverty. Starring the late Chadwick Boseman, this film celebrates the influence James Brown’s talent has had on soul, funk, and R&B music. Sharing the screen with Boseman includes other stars Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Dan Aykroyd. Straight Outta Compton (2015) Taking place in the late 1980s, Straight Outta Compton follows hip-hop group N.W.A. through their struggles in southern Los Angeles and how they navigate the music industry with their new fame. The film is directed by F. Gary Grey and stars O’Shea Jackson Jr. as his own father, O’Shea Jackson Sr., more commonly known as Ice Cube. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) With five nominations and four wins at the 2019 Oscars, this triumph of a film is still widely talked about amongst Queen fans. Directed by Bryan Singer and Dexter Fletcher, Bohemian Rhapsody focuses on lead frontman Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek, from his early life throughout his rise to stardom with the band. It also highlights important moments throughout their career, like their iconic Live Aid performance in 1985. Rocketman (2019) This 2019 Dexter Fletcher film tells the story of legendary British singer-songwriter and pianist Sir Elton John. With Taron Egerton in the leading role, this film shines a light on Elton John’s iconic breakthrough into pop music in the 1970’s. Respect (2021) Following another legendary musician, Jennifer Hudson pays respects to the late Aretha Franklin in this film about Franklin’s career from a church choir singer to the beloved “Queen of Soul.” The film is directed by Liesl Tommy in her feature directorial debut and stars other names, such as Marlon Wayans and Forest Whitaker. Elvis (2022) Possibly one of the biggest films of 2022, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis tells a dramatized version of the rise and fall of global rock ‘n’ roll singer Elvis Presley. The film heavily focuses on Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager and primary influence and reason for both his rise to fame and his death. Starring Austin Butler in an unforgettable performance, this film racked up eight Oscar nominations at the Academy Awards, but unfortunately did not achieve any wins. Whitney Houston: I wanna Dance With Somebody (2022) Following her early life in Newark, New Jersey, to her global superstardom in the 1980s, Kasi Lemmons’ I Wanna Dance with Somebody shares the journey of the one-of-a-kind talent Whitney Houston. The movie stars Naomi Ackie as Houston, as well as the prominent and well-known Stanley Tucci, who plays Clive Davis. Maestro (2023) This film showcases the talents of Bradley Cooper, director and star, in the leading role. Maestro tells the tale of famous conductor Leonard Bernstein and his fame within classical music. The movie also highlights his relationship with his wife, actress Felicia Montealegre. The movie was nominated for seven Academy Awards at this year’s Oscar’s, but unfortunately did not win any. Bob Marley: One Love (2024) Following the story of renowned Jamaican singer-songwriter and guitarist, Bob Marley: One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic reggae musician. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the film celebrates Marley’s powerful music and highlights the defining moments of his career. Back to Black (2024) Released just a few months ago, Back to Black tells the story of British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse and her path to stardom. The film is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and follows Winehouse through the creation of her iconic album of the same name. The film also shows Amy’s heartbreaking struggles with fame, addiction, and alcoholism before her death in 2011. A Complete Unknown (December 25, 2024) A Complete Unknown is an upcoming biopic about the renowned folk singer Bob Dylan and his surprising addition of electric instruments into his music. The film stars Timothee Chalamet as Dylan and is directed by James Mangold. Many are skeptical about Chalamet’s upcoming performance not properly doing him justice, but others have expressed their excitement to see him in the role. As of now, the film is set to be released on Christmas later this year. Michael (April 18, 2025) This long overdue biopic about the legendary “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson, will follow his career as he becomes one of the most significant musicians of the twentieth century. Not much is known about the film, but Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s son, is set to play his father on the big screen alongside Colman Domingo, Miles Teller, and Laura Harrier. The expected release date for this film is Apr. 18 of next year.

When it comes to biographical movies, there is no shortage of great ones. Not all of them were critically acclaimed successes, but they all tell the stories of those talented minds who millions of people have come to know and love. Each of these artists played a key role in forming the music industry we know now, and it is chilling to be able to relive their stories on the big screen.

I don’t know what’s in store for the upcoming films, but I am excited to see what both Timothee Chalamet and Jaafar Jackson have to offer for the legacies of Bob Dylan and Michael Jackson.