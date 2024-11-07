‘Tis The Season For Reading These 10 Fall Favorites

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

‘Tis the season to cuddle up with a good book. As the weather gets chillier and the leaves start to fall, try adding these autumn favorites to your reading list for the ultimate fall vibes!

The Secret History

A classic among the book community, Donna Tart’s The Secret History details a chilling September in 1992 at a small liberal arts university in Vermont. The novel follows a group of academic misfits with a secret only the six share. It has fall-semester vibes with a spooky, dark academic aesthetic.

‘Salem’s Lot

What are fall vibes without Steven King? The 1975 novel ‘Salem’s Lot follows a writer who returns to his hometown in Maine, only to find it infested with vampires. The town must band together to combat the monsters before they claim more victims. Although these vampires aren’t Edward Cullen, don’t worry; he’ll make an appearance later. The book is a spooky pick to wrap up October if you miss Halloween a bit extra this fall season.

A Witch’s Guide to Fake Dating a Demon

Photo by Elena Mozhvilo from Unsplash If you’re craving the fake dating trope this fall, A Witch’s Guide to Fake Dating a Demon by Sarah Hawley is for you. When a young witch accidentally attaches a demon to herself after trying to summon flour for baking, she has no choice but to go along with it (even when he wants to eat her soul). This sexy and witty book is a magical concoction for your need for fake scenarios this fall.

The London Séance Society

What says a spooky atmosphere like Victorian London? Written by Sarah Penner, The London Séance Society is a chilling tale involving a secret society of conjurers in 1873 who seek to bring back the dead. Two sisters are determined to get justice for their murdered sister, yet they soon learn that it is nothing like they thought.

If We Were VILLAINS

Photo by Kyle Head from Unsplash If you’re craving murder mystery this fall, the suspenseful 2017 novel by M.L. Rio, If We Were Villians, is a great go-to. Imagine serving ten years in jail for a murder you may or may not have committed. The novel follows a group of actors who attend a conservatory; only an unexpected twist occurs when one of the cast members turns up dead. If you need a bit of Shakespeare to accompany the chilly weather, you can count on this fatefully twisted book to get you through it.

Wuthering Heights

This one is for my classic literature girlies. Emily Bronte’s 1847 Wuthering Heights is a gothic novel following the destructive romance between two star-crossed lovers. If you like a story with forbidden love, revenge, and toxic men, this one is for you.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

A BookTok staple, author Holly Jackson knows how to keep you on your toes. A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder follows a student determined to discover the truth about a murder that happened years prior, even if it’s just for her school project. If you need inspiration to lock in for the last couple of weeks of the fall semester, Pip can be your role model to help you dive into every little detail.

The Ex Hex

Photo by Artem Maltsev from Unsplash Rachel Hawkins’ The Ex Hex is a delightful mix of witchy chemistry and fall romance. This witchy story is for you if your favorite trope is rekindled romance. Although breakups suck, this witch is dealing with it in the best way she can… by “accidentally” cursing him. If you need tips on ways to hex your ex, check it out!

One Dark Window

You can’t have fall without a bit of fantasy, right? One Dark Window is a dark, gothic novel by Rachel Gillig that depicts a young girl with defying abilities. It is up to her to save her kingdom from nightmarish magic. We love a leading lady forced to save the world from corruption.

Twilight