1/3rd of Gen-Z Men Believe Women Should Obey their Husbands

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One in three Gen Z men believe women should obey their husbands, and progressive movements within the last six years have not prevented a surge in the influence of traditionalism on gender roles. A recent study conducted by the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College Business School analyzed surveys from 29 countries to examine how Baby Boomers and Generation Z men perceive gender roles today. Expectations that Gen Z will be the next “progressive” generation may be challenged, as Gen Z women are more supportive of women’s progress than their male counterparts. What can this survey say about the world today? It can be observed that right-wing ideology, which values traditional gender roles, is on the rise globally, not only in the West.

The study targeted countries across several regions, including Latin America, Africa, Europe, and North America, projecting future trends. Researchers have noted key differences between Boomers and Gen Z men, as Boomer men, often considered a more conservative generation, have shifted away from the tightly constrained roles that women had in the 20th century. Baby boomers lived through periods of war, cultural shifts, and adaptation to the modern world. Despite a significant disconnect, boomers have set a tone that subsequent generations still respect and honor; younger generations, as shown in the study, are becoming more conservative in record numbers.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election suggests Gen Z may be moving backwards, with a growing split between liberal and conservative ideologies. Politics is not only about voting, elections, and political parties; it is a direct reflection of society and cultural influence. Despite Gen Z women being a more liberal group, societal patterns may explain why Gen Z men are contributing to red waves in recent U.S. elections.

The early 2020s marked a new decade shaped by a global pandemic that impacted how society functions, caused prolonged isolation, and increased risks to the mental health of younger individuals. The pandemic restricted social interaction and created economic pressures, while the comfort of doomscrolling swayed younger generations into anxiety about achieving life milestones. What can the outcome of this be? A return to what feels safe—the traditional American dream that Gen Z was taught as children to one day achieve.

Patriarchal expectations placed on men globally result in pressure to reach societal standards through their masculinity. Men are expected to achieve stable careers, purchase a home, and build a life through family. However, the political climate in modern America illustrates how different groups may revert to traditional values or family norms, supporting conservative movements. Another study also reveals the “male loneliness epidemic”—defined as Gen Z men who are struggling to pursue relationships—and the impact of red pill content that continues to target Gen Z men on major social media platforms. Red-pilled content appeals to younger men and aims to grow a movement that restores traditional societal standards regarding gender roles. It can be expected that these new social media trends and the spread of right-wing ideology may impact politics on a global scale.

A further evaluation of the findings by King’s College Business School found that Gen Z men are twice as likely as Boomer men to support traditional views—24% of Gen Z men believe women should not appear too independent. Although survey respondents share similar views, there is a large divide on how gender roles are defined within the household. It is important to acknowledge the diversity of survey respondents and perspectives on tradition across different cultures. However, a hierarchical structure within households remains prevalent, as one in six men globally believe it is expected of women to do household chores, exclusive of childcare.

If these common gender stereotypes placed upon women continue to persist, the imbalance of unpaid labor within households will be more difficult to overcome. Unpaid labor is a systemic issue affecting economic equality for women worldwide. It is labor that does not consider how time-consuming and strenuous cleaning, cooking, household maintenance, and childcare are. There is a common pattern in the ideal woman many men expect, and interestingly, 41% of men find women with successful careers more attractive.

Political beliefs are not always just “beliefs”—they can be rooted in a goal to spew hatred, division, and enforce a system where certain populations are oppressed. The support for gender roles is not only a belief but a political one that can negatively impact decades of the struggle for women to be seen, heard, and accounted for in the legal system.