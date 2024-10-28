The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I watch more Youtube than I would like to admit. See how that sentence associates Youtube with shame? It doesn’t have to be that way. Youtube is not just an entertainment platform—it can also educate and inspire. Over the years, I have learned a lot fromYoutube, whether it be casually or for class. Below, I have curated a list of channels to watch for casual learning. You’ll finish the videos with a sense of having learned something interesting or useful, without experiencing boredom from too many technical details.

Fig. 1 by University of California

This channel’s videos are produced by the University of California, and they communicate the scientific findings that their universities make in an engaging and digestible way. The videos are very well-produced, combining animations, interviews of the researchers, and stock footage to create a documentary style video. Most videos are under five minutes, which is great if you just want a quick study break. The best part? Knowing that these videos are made from the work of researchers in the UC system. Go Aggies!

Some videos I’ve liked:

“Why you need to STOP microwaving plastics”

“New Science UNLOCKS a major cause of acne — AND a new treatment!”

Tech Support by Wired

Tech Support is a series produced by Wired that lets experts answer questions found on Twitter. You’ve likely watched one or two of these videos, which often get millions of views. I think Wired always does a good job of inviting an articulate, down to earth expert who can answer questions in a way that satisfies any audience. You will always learn something new from these videos.

Some videos I’ve liked:

“Therapist Answers Relationship Questions from Twitter”

“Biomedical Scientist Answers Pseudoscience Questions from Twitter”

“Sleep Expert Answers Questions from Twitter”

Local Scriptman

This channel is quite different from the two channels I recommended earlier. While the other two channels seek to communicate information from experts, this channel is made by someone who screenwrites and wants to talk about his opinions on screenwriting, or writing in general. I enjoy listening to his takes, and the presentation of his opinions is great. If you’re a writer, or you just enjoy good stories, his channel is the place to go.

Some videos I’ve liked:

“How (Not) to Write Motivation, Complexity, & Mental Health”

“A Different Way to Think About Storytelling”

Alyssa Grenfell

So this channel is definitely not what you think of when I say “educational,” but trust me, you can learn many interesting tidbits about Mormonism and human nature in general. Her channel is full of videos about looking at the Mormon experience through an ex-Mormon lens. It’s wonderful if you love psychology, because her experiences illustrate certain concepts very well.

Some videos I’ve liked:

“How I Told My Husband I Wanted to Leave the Mormon Church”

“ExMormon Reacts to Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”

For the next time you watch Youtube, check out these wonderful channels that can both educate and entertain you. Happy watching!