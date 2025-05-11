Why You Should Go to Conferences (Even as an Undergrad)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past weekend, I attended the UC Davis Wildlife Society’s Discover Your Niche conference, and it completely energized me. I left feeling more inspired, connected, and motivated than I had in weeks. It got me thinking: conferences aren’t just for grad students or professionals. As undergrads, we have so much to gain from these experiences, and honestly, more of us should take advantage of them.

You Meet Incredible People (Not Just Industry Pros)

One of the biggest perks of attending a conference is the opportunity to network—not just with speakers and industry experts, but also with peers. At Discover Your Niche, I connected with other UC Davis students who are also passionate about wildlife, conservation, and environmental science. These connections could lead to future collaborations, jobs, or friendships.

Plus, the speakers are often more approachable than you’d think. I met someone conducting research in my hometown, and now my best friend who’s heading home for the Summer might assist with their work. These unexpected connections can significantly influence your career path.

You Discover Things You Didn’t Even Know Existed

Even if you attend a conference with a clear idea of your interests, you’ll likely leave with a broader perspective. I learned about new research methods, conservation projects, and career paths I hadn’t considered. The UC Davis Undergraduate Research Center regularly shares opportunities that can open new doors for students in any field.

You Build Confidence in Your Interests

Immersing yourself in a space where everyone shares your passion is empowering. It validates your interests and reinforces your sense of belonging in your chosen field. Attending panels and engaging in Q&A sessions boosted my confidence and motivation to continue learning.

Many Conferences Are Low-Cost or Free (and There’s Often Funding!)

Many student-oriented conferences, like Discover Your Niche, are free or very affordable. When there’s a registration fee, UC Davis offers travel awards and funding options through Student Affairs. If you’re part of a student organization, CSI Grants can also help. Don’t let finances hold you back! Explore your options!

It Looks Great on Your Resume (and Feels Even Better Personally)

Attending conferences is a valuable addition to your resume or LinkedIn profile. It demonstrates initiative, commitment, and curiosity. More importantly, the personal growth you gain from the experience is invaluable. You leave with new ideas, contacts, and a renewed sense of purpose—something we all need, especially during stressful quarters.

If you’ve never attended a conference before, my advice is simple: go! You can find upcoming events on the UC Davis Events calendar or explore opportunities through the Global Learning Hub. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there! You never know what (or who!) you’ll discover.