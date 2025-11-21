Who Is Alexandra Saint-Mleux? Everything to Know About Formula 1’s Fastest Rising WAG

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On November 2nd, 2025, Formula 1’s power couple took to social media and made their engagement announcement Instagram official.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and his new fiancee Alexandra Saint-Mleux quickly became the IT couple on the grid back in 2023 and since her first appearance on the paddock she has gained a massive amount of attention. So, who is Alexandra Saint-Mleux?

Background

Alexandra Malena Saint-Mluex was born on June 19th, 2002 in Italy to a Mexican mother and Argentinian father. Primarily growing up in Italy and spending some time in the French Riviera, Alexandra learned to speak Italian, French, Spanish, and English.

She explored her love of art at L’École du Louvre in Paris, France where she studied art history. Before becoming a social media influencer and WAG (wives and girlfriends of professional athletes), she worked as an art assistant for the Hôtel Des Ventes De Monte-Carlo auction house and in public relations for Monaco Art Week.

Social Media

At the beginning of her relationship with Ferrari’s heartthrob, Alexandra’s social media was private. She tried her best to keep out of the public eye and kept a very lowkey profile with less than 1,000 followers on her social media accounts.

It wasn’t until June 2024 when she made her accounts public and unraveled a meticulously curated feed. Her online persona is a beautiful reflection of her and her love of art, fashion, beauty, and travel.

Her instagram aesthetic and style is on the elegant and minimalistic side. It does a good job of showing a chic and sophisticated side of art projects and showcases the lavish lifestyle that comes with being involved in the world’s most elite motorsport.

Along with posting gorgeous views from around the world through her lens, Alexandra notably has brand deals with Hailey Bieber’s Rhode, Meski, and Nina Ricci.

Since June of 2024, Alexandra now has over 3 million followers on Instagram (@alexandrasaintmluex) and almost 2 million followers on TikTok.

On the Grid

Alexandra is arguably the best dressed WAG on the paddock. Her race weekend fashion is a perfect blend of the culture and conditions of the race’s location.

She can often be spotted wearing Asta Resort, Meshki, Réalisation Par, Zimmermann, Bec + Bridge, With Jéan, Chanel, Prada, Valentino, Zara, and much more. Her weekend go-to’s are a mix between loose and perfect hugging dresses, and a cute chic top with skirt moment.

Her jewelry consists of brands such as Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Tiffany & Co., APM Monaco, and many more. She does mix and match between gold and silver jewelry, however, it is clear that she is more of a silver girl.

Alexandra’s style truly embodies the elegance and chicness that comes with dating a Formula 1 driver for one of the most historically recognizable teams.

Corazones Unidos

In addition to recently getting engaged, in her recent cover feature in ELLE Mexico, Alexandra revealed her newly founded charity, Corazones Unidos (United Hearts).

Corazones Unidos mission is to help improve the quality of lives and futures of women and children in underserved communities in Mexico by providing quality education. It does this by partnering with multiple organizations and brands for funding to provide the resources for the children and women.

This foundation was born out of the belief that kindness can change lives and education empowers women and children. The overall goal is to empower women and children by merging education, art, and creativity.

Alexandra’s Impact

Alexandra is truly an inspiration. Besides her perfect instagram grid that I one day aspire to achieve, her kindness and ability to use her platform to give back to communities is truly admirable.

As someone who was not born in their ethnic country, Alexandra does a beautiful job of finding ways to connect with her Mexican heritage and culture, not only by giving back, but by showcasing its beauty and history.

I truly believe that many women can look towards Alexandra as a role model and an ideal to aspire to.

This being said, I absolutely cannot wait to see what she comes up with for Formula 1’s royal wedding.