Where The Earth Meets The Heart: UC Davis’ Cutest Festival

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

With Picnic Day behind us, spring quarter brought yet another beloved tradition (and one of my absolute favorites), the Whole Earth Festival. Held over Mother’s Day weekend, this year’s three-day celebration turned the Quad into a colorful, eco-friendly paradise filled with art, music and so much joy. From Friday through Sunday, the Quad was filled with life as students wandered through booths, danced to music by local artists and immersed themselves in activities that honored the Earth.

This festival is truly my favorite UC Davis event — I look forward to it every single year. It’s so cute, so full of love and it warms my heart in a way nothing else does. As a tradition, my friends and I volunteer for a couple of hours on the first day, then spend the rest of the weekend enjoying the festivities. We’ve created many treasured memories volunteering and exploring the festival together. As part of this year’s volunteer crew, I helped craft booth vendors set up their spaces on the Quad. It was such a rewarding experience — I got to meet several local artists, help them display their handmade creations, and learn about their processes, from how they selected materials to the inspirations behind their work. I loved getting to connect with them and see firsthand how much passion goes into their art.

This year’s booths were as stunning as ever, overflowing with handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, thrifted fashion, and earthy home decor. Each vendor brought a personal touch, offering uniquely aesthetic pieces that celebrated craftsmanship and sustainability. From gemstone necklaces, bags and hand-painted prints, there was something for everyone.

What began decades ago as a simple art class project has since blossomed into a beloved campus-wide tradition that celebrates environmental sustainability, creativity, and community. Rooted in a powerful history of activism and artistic expression, the event gradually evolved into a broader celebration of environmental and social awareness. In 1971, it officially became the Whole Earth Festival, inspired by the very first Earth Day. Since then, it has grown into a fully student-run event that champions sustainability, wellness, community engagement, and creative expression, all while staying true to its original spirit.

Although this year, midterms and work kept me from attending all three days. I still managed to be there for most of it, and loved every single minute. On Friday afternoon, I wandered through every booth with some of my closest friends, taking in all the color, creativity and sun. We even picked out something special for our apartment — a little keepsake to remind us of the day. Every time we see it at home, it brings back the sunshine and the memories we made together. Later that day, I got to experience it all over again during our Her Campus general meeting, which made it feel even more special! The rest of the weekend, my housemates and I continued adding new memories to the ones we’ve been making since freshman year.

There was something magical about everyone dancing freely, kids laughing, families picnicking, and friends soaking in the sunshine together. The Whole Earth Festival felt like a celebration of love in every form. Beyond the art and entertainment, this year’s festival was about connection — between people and the environment, surrounding the theme, “Earth to the People”. It brought together friends and family who share a passion for sustainability, art and community. Whether it was dancing barefoot in the grass, sipping piña colada from a pineapple, or chatting with a local artist about their process, this year’s Whole Earth Festival offered countless moments of warmth and inspiration.

As the sun set on Sunday evening, the campus felt a little more connected, a little more inspired, and a lot more in love with the Earth. Until next spring, we’ll be holding onto the memories and maybe wearing new handmade jewelry as a reminder of it all.