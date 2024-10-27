When Harry Met Sally: The Perfect Fall Rom-Com

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

As the slight breeze starts to kick in during the midst of fall quarter, the primary season of rom-coms has officially begun. During the hustle and bustle of classes, homework assignments, and midterms, few things feel better than cozying up with a blanket and a movie that brings a sense of warmth and happiness. And in terms of fall, When Harry Met Sally is the perfect film starter—especially for those who need a seasonal pick-me-up.

The 1989 classic, directed by Rob Reiner, stars Meg Ryan as Sally Albright and Billy Crystal as Harry Burns. The film starts off with a memorable road trip from Chicago to New York, where acquaintances Harry and Sally clash over their differing viewpoints on relationships—more specifically, Harry’s belief that men and women cannot simply be friends. As the years go on, they continue to cross paths, forming an unexpected relationship that unfolds throughout the storyline. With its relatable characters, sharp dialogue, and witty moments, When Harry Met Sally has established itself as one of the greatest rom-coms of all time. Here is why it stands out as the perfect fall rom-com, encapsulating everything one looks for when getting into the fall spirit.

The Autumnal New York Backdrop The biggest standout of this film is the beautiful portrayal of New York during the fall. From the crisp color of the leaves to the scenic Central Park, this setting serves as the perfect setting for a slow-burn romance. With the atmosphere playing a large part in their changing relationship, it provides a sense of warmth and comfort for the audience members.

We Get to See Them Grow Up One of the unique aspects of When Harry Met Sally is that it takes place over the course of several years. While many romcoms take place over a few days or weeks, this film breaks from that mold and allows the audience to watch the characters mature and make mistakes. This passage of time adds depth to the story, making their connection feel “earned” rather than rushed.

Relatable Themes and Characters Fundamentally, When Harry Met Sally is a story about the complexities of human relationships. With themes such as whether a man and woman can be friends, the importance of timing, and relationship security, audience members can find a personal connection within their own lives. Additionally, Harry and Sally are not “perfect” characters—they have insecurities, flaws, and differing viewpoints on life. However, these elements of their personality not only make them more relatable, but provide a layer of authenticity that viewers can resonate with.

Its Perfect Blend of Humor and Heart The perfect blend of humor and emotion is what truly sets When Harry Met Sally apart from other fall rom-coms. Harry and Sally’s banter with each other is not only incredibly relatable, but consists of humor that still holds up today. While the film explores complex topics, it does so while keeping the mood light and entertaining. By intertwining heartfelt and witty moments, it becomes more than a typical love story but an exploration of life’s unpredictable journey.

Whether you’re a long time fan or a first time viewer, When Harry Met Sally is the perfect rom-com to turn on as the season begins to change. So grab a blanket, pour a warm drink, and get comfortable watching this film sweep you away with its charm and warmth!