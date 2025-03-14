What it’s like to work in a research lab—and why you should try it

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

I always knew I wanted to get into research, but I wasn’t quite sure what to expect when I joined a lab. I imagined the stereotypical picture of “scientists” in white coats, pipetting mysterious liquids into tiny tubes. While that image isn’t entirely wrong, working in a research lab is so much more than just following protocols. It’s about curiosity, problem-solving, and most importantly, connection: a connection to science and to the people who share the same passion and love as you do.

If you’re even slightly curious about how things work—whether in biology, chemistry, engineering, or any other field—joining a research lab can be a rewarding experience. Research is a journey, and it’s not just about finding a set of results. Some days, experiments fail. A PCR reaction won’t work, a bacterial transformation may not yield colonies, or your data just doesn’t make any sense, and you might feel frustrated. But those setbacks teach resilience. More importantly, it helps develop skills like critical thinking, organization, teamwork, and a mindset that sees challenges as opportunities rather than setbacks.

Finding the right lab makes all the difference

The biggest factor in having a great research experience is finding a lab that works on topics that genuinely interest you. Research takes time and effort, so working on a project that excites you makes all the difference.

A great lab is not just about the research topic, but it’s also about the environment. Some labs follow a strict schedule, while others are more flexible. Finding a lab where you feel comfortable asking questions and where your contributions are valued can make your experience much more rewarding.

If you’re interested in research but don’t know where to start, begin by exploring what excites you in your classes, talking to professors and students about their work, and finding a lab where you feel supported and genuinely interested in learning more. UC Davis has so much to offer, and although scrolling through the long list of labs takes a while, finding the right one for you makes it all worth it.

Research is more than just experiments—it’s about people too

One of the best parts of working in a lab is the people. Research connects you to a community of professors, graduate students, and fellow undergraduates who all bring different experiences and perspectives. Some of my favorite memories from my lab aren’t about experiments but the conversations we have in between—laughing over inside jokes, celebrating birthdays, having lunch together, bonding over failed experiments, or getting advice from seniors on tough classes. I am lucky to be involved in and work on something that I truly enjoy and be around such wonderful people in my lab because the people you meet and work with matter just as much as the science you do.

So, if you’re debating whether to try research, take the chance. It might just open doors for you. You might find a passion you never expected and a community that supports and inspires you along the way (especially as a woman in STEM). But most importantly, find a lab that excites you. When you’re genuinely interested in the work, research becomes something you love and is not just another task. Believe in yourself and take a leap of faith—you never know what amazing experiences await you until you try.