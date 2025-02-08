The Ultimate Northern California Bucket List (From An Outsider)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

It’s been two years since I moved to California, and yet I have barely seen NorCal and its gems. As a college student, I have always found an excuse or an obstacle that would delay my process of exploring this beautiful state I get to call home. Despite being an adventurer at heart, I have still somehow only managed to explore a small portion. This article is a way for me to share the places I have seen and love in Northern California, and to also share those in my bucket list. This is the year I stop making excuses and visit these places.

My Recommendations:

San Francisco (around 1.5 hours from Davis): This is the most obvious spot, but it deserves to be on the list. The famous Golden Gate Bridge, does in fact, take your breath away when you first see it. The views around it are even more amazing. I still have to go see it from the beach (a journey I will complete this year). The iconic Victorian Houses from “Full House” are even more iconic once you see the view from Alamo Square Park in front of it. Grab some to-go pizza from “Golden Boy Pizza” and have a fun little picnic in that park. Make sure to go to Fisherman’s Wharf and try the delicious clam chowder while you watch the sea lions take naps in the sun (and wish you could, too). Of course, you cannot miss the ferry ride to Alcatraz and get chills from exploring the island. Lastly, after two personal failed attempts, my third attempt to see the city at night from Twin Peaks was finally a success. It was worth the multiple drives and I definitely recommend that view. Napa Valley (around 1 hour from Davis): This is somewhere I am hoping to go again once I hit 21. Nevertheless, exploring Napa for a day at 18 was still extraordinary. The beautiful wineries and chateaus manage to take your breath away in seconds. It feels like an Italian summer dream with light, jazzy music playing in the background. At the same time, walking through the vineyards made me want to live out the life of Hallie from The Parent Trap. Skydiving in Tracy (around 1.5 hours from Davis): This has been my craziest and most fulfilling experience in California so far. If you love adrenaline and heights like I do, I would recommend SkyDive California. Their staff is so sweet and makes you feel safe from the moment you walk into their office. You’re mostly jumping over fields, but you get to see a little bit of the San Francisco city, and the whole experience is truly incredible! This was my first (tandem) jump and now, I want to learn how to skydive. Lake Tahoe (around 2.5 hours from Davis): I got to visit Tahoe during the spring and all I have to say is that if it’s that beautiful during Spring, I can’t even imagine how pretty it looks in the winter. Nevertheless, I still somehow got to see snow on the mountains! It was crazy to me that I was playing around in the snow while wearing a t-shirt, but it became a core memory. The views are worth the hype and the lake is very clear. Despite the freezing water (even in spring), I would recommend you take a dip in the lake. Be sure to also watch the sunset while you’re there! Sausalito (around 1.5 hours from Davis): I fell in love with this city very quickly. The waterfront restaurants are charming. It is the perfect view to enjoy whether it’s during lunch or at sunset for dinner. The houseboats add more personality to the town and you can really feel the relaxed lifestyle.

Those are some of my favorite spots I have visited so far. Again, I have many more to go so here are some of the recommendations I have gotten and hope to visit soon, in case you are looking for a few more!

My Bucket List:

Yosemite: I have seen many photos of the breathtaking views of Yosemite. Whether it’s a day trip or a camping trip, best believe I will make my way there before I graduate college! Point Reyes: As a big-time ocean lover, I cannot wait to see the view of the water from the cliffs and mountains. Northern California is also known for its stunning views along the coast, and this is one of the famous ones! Stargazing: There are multiple spots to stargaze in Northern California, or so I have heard. The Point Reyes Observatory is a great place! Snowboarding/skiing in Tahoe: People fly across the country just for this. I cannot wait to explore Tahoe during the winter and fall once or twice while I learn to ski or snowboard the slopes!

If you are an outsider to California, like me, I hope this article inspires you to create your own bucket list and explore the beautiful state around you. If you are from California, I hope this article reminds you of how beautiful your home is, and maybe even pushes you to revisit one of your favorite places or a new one!