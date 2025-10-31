Downtown Davis’ Best: Cafes, Shops, and Events

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Davis’s small town charm is best felt in its vibrant downtown. A short stroll there will instantly make you feel like you’re in a cozy rom com. Make the most out of a trip to downtown with this guide. Whether it be the ideal study spot or the best thrift store for your jewelry needs, this guide has it all.

Davis’ cafes

As college students, finding the ideal study location is essential to academic success. While there are a myriad of study spots on campus, downtown Davis offers study spots away from the rush of campus life. There are countless coffee shops to choose from, all of which provide a change of scenery and an opportunity to treat yourself for getting your work done! It’s difficult to choose which downtown Davis coffee shop is the best, but after trying a few I would recommend Temple Coffee Roasters. I know many people are coffee lovers, but for my tea lovers, Temple offers an amazing selection. If you pop over to Temple and it’s busy, Mishka’s Cafe is another great place to grab a delicious drink and focus. The point is there are many study spots to explore besides the usual campus hot spots. Changing up your study location while trying different drinks is a fun way to stay motivated while keeping up with the school grind.

Shopping in Downtown Davis

While finding a go-to study spot is essential, finding a fun place to shop is just as important! Part of downtown Davis’ charm are quirky and unique stores. While there are quite a few vintage and thrift stores in Davis, a store that really fits Davis’ vibe is Boheme. For my jewelry lovers, Boheme offers a good range of jewelry for low prices, especially rings (which I’ve picked up quite a few of). Not only does shopping secondhand support sustainability (which UC Davis is all about), but it’s also budget friendly. Another underrated thing about Davis is that there always seems to be something new popping up. A new vintage store, 2nd Street Vintage, is coming soon to The Davis Collection (not exactly downtown, but close). Nonetheless, pop into different stores till you find your favorite for your clothing and jewelry wants.

Events you should go to at least once

Finally, there’s always exciting events going on in downtown Davis. Just to list a few, there’s the Craft and Vintage Fair, Day in Downtown Markets, Night Markets, various pop-ups, etc. These events are great ways to get more involved in the community. Keep your eye out for different Instagram pages that frequently update about events going on around Davis.

College can sometimes feel like it’s just academics and professional development. However, there is so much more to do, and one place to support a more balanced college lifestyle is downtown Davis. Finding your favorite places in downtown is a great way to start exploring the full potential of what your college experience can be like.