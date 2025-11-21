The “Nonchalant” Epidemic: People Care Too Much About Not Caring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nonchalance has become a widespread attitude characterized by emotional detachment and indifference to others. As a chronically online person who has observed these trends grow and evolve, it seems that as a society we seem to care too much about appearing as if we don’t care.

the rise of nonchalance

The “I don’t care” attitude is mainly conveyed and promoted through social media. It also ties to many other trends such as effortless hair, no-makeup makeup, and the whole “performative” thing. And while these are usually for entertainment, there are broader implications that I want to address.

Don’t get me wrong, watching “nonchalantly getting your suitcase from baggage claim” and “nonchalantly stopping an elevator door from closing” is entertaining. And this is what we see from many social media trends, it’s honestly harmless and all in good fun, until it gets adapted into a full-blown societal attitude.

While this may not seem like something that impacts you or me on a day to day basis, contemporary media impacts us in ways that we don’t even realize.

Nonchalance in our daily lives

Nonchalance isn’t just about being cool and apathetic. For women, it also ties into our beauty standards. The “clean girl” aesthetic, effortless hair, no-make-up-make-up. These are all trends that tell us how we should present ourselves, how we shouldn’t be “too much”.

Once I came to this realization, I noticed this very often in the way I behave. I often shrug off my accomplishments, I act like I don’t care as deeply about my goals as I actually do, and I try to appear put-together without being too put together. I try so hard to seem like I don’t care about the things that I care so deeply about.

Broader Implications

While acting nonchalant is becoming increasingly popular, it can become one’s way of expressing themselves or feeling better about themselves. I feel that nonchalance threatens self-expression and individuality. We see this happen increasingly with trends that aren’t just pertaining to nonchalance.

Trends impact what we think is cool and desirable, and presenting an IDC attitude as something desirable can be harmful in the long run.

This especially affects relationships. As the societal acceptance of nonchalance grows increasingly, we might feel the need to not be as expressive or be reluctant to show our affection for others whether that’s toward your partner, talking stage, or even your friends. I like to think that being kind is never a waste, and I want the closest people in my life to know that I love them and care about them.

The Importance of expression

I believe it’s important to express ourselves, even in the tiniest of ways, so that we can promote diversity and inclusivity.

Of course, it’s important to build boundaries for yourself, and remove yourself from situations that don’t align with your interests. In no way is encouraging expression an attempt to say that you should care about everything.

The main way I like to express myself is through the way that I dress, I like wearing clothes that make me feel confident and I occasionally like to incorporate pieces that reflect my Korean background. Even though the way that I dress isn’t mainstream or trendy, I like the way that I feel in the clothes that I love.

Even if you don’t think that your style or behavior is impacted by this growing nonchalant epidemic, make an effort every day to be more you. Be too much, be obsessive and driven, be loud or be quiet, whichever you want to be and tell the people you love, that you love them.