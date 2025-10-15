Communication & Conflict Resolution Skills You Must Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Friendships, romantic relationships, and family are valuable connections that add joy, laughter, and support to our lives. Nevertheless, like any relationship, they can encounter conflicts and disagreements. Conflict is a natural aspect of human interaction, underscoring the importance of acquiring skills to address conflicts in a healthy and constructive way, particularly when they arise with a close friend.

In our context, it’s crucial to distinguish between a conflict and a disagreement. A disagreement refers to a divergence in opinions, often arising during an argument or verbal exchange among individuals with differing views on a particular subject or subjects. It’s essential to note that arguments themselves are not conflicts; however, if they become verbally aggressive, they can escalate into conflicts. One key factor that can influence whether an argument escalates into a conflict is an individual’s tolerance for disagreement. In this article, I will explore the importance of conflict resolution and effective ways to resolve conflicts!

Maintaining clear communication

It’s impossible to know what your partner is thinking without clear communication. Misunderstandings can lead to hurt, anger, resentment, or confusion. Every relationship involves two individuals with different communication needs and styles. Couples must find a communication approach that works for them. Healthy communication requires effort and practice, recognizing that it won’t always be flawless. To ensure your message is received and understood, be explicit when communicating with your partner. Confirm your understanding of their message to avoid misinterpretation.

Open and Honest Communication

Effective communication is essential for resolving conflicts with a friend. It’s key to express your thoughts and feelings calmly and respectfully. It’s important to refrain from using accusatory language or attacking your friend, as this can worsen the conflict. Instead, use “I” statements to convey your emotions, such as “I feel hurt when I’m excluded from your plans” or “I’m frustrated because I feel unheard.” This approach helps your friend understand your viewpoint without feeling targeted, fostering a safe environment for open and honest dialogue.

Active Listening

When your friend is sharing their thoughts and feelings, it’s important to give them your undivided attention. Refrain from interrupting or formulating your response while they’re speaking. Instead, concentrate on comprehending their perspective and acknowledging their emotions. This demonstrates respect and empathy for your friend’s viewpoint, which can help de-escalate the conflict.

Take Responsibility

Misunderstandings or miscommunication frequently lead to conflict. It’s crucial to take ownership of your actions and recognize any role you’ve played in the conflict. This doesn’t imply accepting all the blame, but rather acknowledging your contribution and being open to reconciliation. If you’ve hurt your friend’s feelings, apologize genuinely and demonstrate your commitment to resolving the issue. Assuming responsibility demonstrates maturity and accountability, facilitating the path to resolution.

Practice Empathy

Empathy is having the ability to comprehend and share the emotions of others, which is a vital social skill for conflict resolution. Attempt to view the situation through your friend’s eyes, taking into account their emotions, experiences, and background. This perspective can elucidate the reasons behind their feelings or reactions, fostering understanding and compassion. Demonstrating empathy toward your friend validates their emotions and paves the way for conflict resolution.

Managing conflict with communication

Here are some suggestions on how to handle conflicts through communication:

1. Avoid resorting to the silent treatment

2. Refrain from jumping to conclusions; instead, gather all the facts.

3. Focus on discussing the actual events without passing judgment.

4. Aim to understand each other rather than seeking to win the argument.

5. Frame your discussions using future and present tense, rather than dwelling on the past.

6. Address the main issue at hand, without being sidetracked by minor ones.

7. Begin by discussing problems that have caused hurt feelings, then address differences in opinions.

8. Use “I feel” statements instead of “You are” statements.

Disagreements among friends are a natural part of human relationships, and they can be addressed positively and constructively through effective communication, attentive listening, empathy, perspective-taking, problem-solving abilities, and self-awareness. It’s important to recognize that conflicts present an opportunity for personal growth, deeper understanding, and stronger relationships. By approaching conflicts with an open mind, patience, and a willingness to work through differences, friendships can not only survive but also thrive. So, when faced with a conflict with a friend, pause, consider these strategies, and tackle the situation with optimism and proactive engagement.