Surviving Rainy Days at UC Davis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

When it rains, it pours… everyone who has been at UC Davis knows. One moment, the sky is gray and ominous, and the next, it’s like the entire city has been dunked in a giant puddle. Navigating a college campus in the rain can feel like an Olympic sport, but don’t worry—I’ve got you covered. This is your go-to resource for weather-related survival (and possible enjoyment) at UC Davis.

Gear Up Like a Pro

I respect your optimism if you’re still sporting sneakers and a light hoodie when the temperature drops, but believe me when I say that having the proper equipment makes all the difference. A good rain jacket is essential: get a truly waterproof jacket with a hood that stays up instead of the flimsy windbreakers. A sturdy umbrella is also essential, particularly given the wind tunnel effect on campus, and waterproof shoes or boots will prevent you from slipping on wet pavement and saving your socks. Installing fenders on your bike will stop muddy water from running up your back, and a quality backpack cover will keep your notes and laptop dry.

Navigating Campus

Because UC Davis is so large, every student goes into survival mode when it rains. You can avoid getting wet by taking the Unitrans bus; download the Unitrans app to keep track of bus schedules and avoid standing in the rain. Finding the best walking routes is also essential. To stay dry, use covered walkways wherever you can, such as those by the Memorial Union and Shields Library. Watch out for low areas on campus, including bike circles, which turn into tiny lakes when it rains a lot. Avoid these spots unless you’re willing to wade through ankle-deep water.

Staying Productive

Cozying up with a hot beverage and working on projects is ideal on rainy days. There are some fantastic indoor study spaces at UC Davis that will keep you warm and attentive. A timeless option, Shields Library’s Main Reading Room provides a calm, comfortable setting. The CoHo is a terrific place to people-watch while enjoying a steaming chai latte and the ARC Lounge offers a laid-back, coffee-shop atmosphere without the crowds. The Student Community Center is a comfortable, calm, and low-key environment that is ideal for working on homework.

At UC Davis, rainy days might be difficult, but they don’t have to spoil your day if you prepare and have the correct attitude. There’s always a way to make the most of it, whether you’re staying warm indoors or brave the weather to get to class. Put on your rain gear, stay out of the puddles, and take in the somber, dreary atmosphere of our lovely campus.