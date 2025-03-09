Supporting Friends Who Fast: A Guide to Respect During Ramadan, Lent, and Other Fasting Periods 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

As UC Davis students, we’re part of a diverse community where many of our peers observe various religious and spiritual practices. With Ramadan recently beginning and Lent starting this week, many of our friends and classmates are engaging in periods of fasting. Understanding and respecting these practices is an important way we can support our campus community. Here are some tips on how you can be mindful and supportive of peers who are fasting.

Understanding Different Fasting Traditions

Religious fasting goes beyond simply “not eating”—it’s a deeply meaningful spiritual practice that takes different forms across various traditions.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from all food and drink (including water) during daylight hours. This month-long observance focuses on spiritual reflection, prayer, and community. For Muslim students, this means navigating classes, exams, and activities while fasting throughout the day.

Lent is also a 40-day period leading up to Easter observed by many Christians. While fasting practices vary widely among denominations, many observers give up specific foods or activities as a form of spiritual discipline. Some may fast from meat on certain days or abstain from a particular indulgence.

Other religious traditions also have their own fasting periods throughout the year, including Yom Kippur in Judaism, various fasting days in Hinduism, and observances in Buddhism.

Practical Ways to Show Support

Small considerations can make a big difference for fasting friends:

Be mindful of timing: When scheduling study sessions or club events, consider timing that works for those breaking their fast. For Muslim friends observing Ramadan, evening events might conflict with iftar (the meal to break fast at sunset). Morning meetings might be challenging for someone who woke up early for suhoor (pre-dawn meal).

Offer flexibility: Be understanding if fasting friends need to step away or reschedule. Energy levels naturally fluctuate during fasting periods.

Create inclusive spaces: At events where food is served, offer to-go options for friends who can’t eat during the gathering but might want to enjoy the food later.

Respect dining choices: Don’t pressure peers to break their fast or make comments like “just one bite won’t hurt” or “I could never do that!” Although these statements may be well-intentioned, they can come across as dismissive of someone’s religious commitment.

Show compassion: Fasting can affect energy levels, concentration, and even mood. A little extra patience can go a long way.

Thoughtful Conversation Tips

If you’re curious about a friend’s fasting practice, approach the topic with respect:

Ask open questions: “I’d love to learn more about your fasting tradition if you’re comfortable sharing” shows interest without pressure.

Listen actively: Everyone’s relationship with their faith is personal, and fasting experiences vary widely. What’s true for one person may not apply to others within the same religious tradition.

Avoid assumptions: Don’t assume all Muslims fast the same way during Ramadan or that all Christians observe Lent identically. Health conditions, travel, and personal circumstances can affect how someone observes fasting periods.

Respect boundaries: Some people enjoy discussing their religious practices, while others prefer privacy. Follow their lead.

As someone observing Lent myself, I appreciate when friends respect the personal nature of fasting. While I’m comfortable discussing my practice when asked, I prefer to keep the details of my fast as a private spiritual journey. This balance of being open to conversation without wanting to draw unnecessary attention is something many who fast might relate to. Sometimes the most supportive thing a friend can do is simply acknowledge our religious practices without making it the center of attention.

Creating an Inclusive Campus

At UC Davis, our diversity is our strength. By taking time to understand and respect religious practices like fasting, we create a more welcoming campus for everyone!

Remember that even simple gestures of support can make a significant difference in someone’s day. Whether it’s scheduling a meeting at a fasting-friendly time or simply checking in can help build a more compassionate campus community.

As we move through these important religious observances, let’s commit to supporting our peers with empathy and understanding. After all, respecting each other’s diverse practices is what makes our Aggie community special.