The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

The summer bucket list is a lost art. We used to flourish in the dreams of all we would do in the summer. We gave ourselves goals, made a list knowing half of it wouldn’t happen. The excitement that came with creating the list and imagining all we could do was the best part. Let’s look at some of the things we can add to our summer bucket list:

Go to the beach! The accessibility will change based on where you will be over the summer. But, this can be anything from a day trip to a quick sunset viewing. This can be something you do with friends or this is a visit you can take alone. It’s a great place to think, process, or journal if that’s your forte. Nature is the best healer.

Read a book. For those who hate reading, I know this seems like a push. Hear me out. Whether it is a reread or a new read, it is good to exercise the muscle. Get a recommendation, I promise there will be something you like out there that isn’t assigned from a teacher. You can even opt for an audiobook.

Try out a new hobby. You don’t have to commit to doing it every week, but try something new that you’ve been trying to figure out if you’d like. This is your push! Paint in the park, go to a pottery class, toss a volleyball with a friend, the sky’s the limit.

Movie Night.. This is especially perfect if you and your friends won’t be in the same place over the summer. Watching your favorite (or least favorite) movies and adding your own commentary is unmatched. It’s a classic for a reason.

Road trip. If you can, do a road trip! It doesn’t have to be extravagant. Again, it can be as simple as a day trip. But, it’s a fun way to make exploring somewhere new even more interesting.

Treat yourself to a spa day. We should be honest with ourselves, we most likely neglected our self care while in the race to finish out Spring Quarter. Especially considering we have to watch the semester students already start their vacation. It is essential that you take care of yourself in a way that was put on the back burner while you were finishing strong. This is one that you should do a few times, because you need to prioritize yourself just as much as you prioritize the other elements of life.

Get coffee or boba with an old friend! If you are back home, this is the perfect time for you to catch up with some friends you may not have seen for awhile. This is a favorite of mine because it is so interesting to hear all the updates and share after having not seen them for so long. Catching up with people you haven’t seen in a while allows you to reflect on how far you’ve come. Since we usually don’t give ourselves enough credit for what we’ve dealt with all year, this is a time for you to remind yourself of your resilience.

Enjoy your break. Not everything on this list will speak to you, and you’ll have plenty of your own things to add to your individual bucket list for the summer. But, it’s fun to give yourself plans with your own silly sense of accountability. We plan all these ideas but this gives you a chance to hopefully execute some. Enjoy your break while it’s here to the best of your ability.

Elementary-school-you would be proud to see you taking some of their advice. This is a fun way to establish all your goals for the summer. The list can be five things or fifty, what matters is that it’s about you. Celebrate your hard work and relax! You deserve it.