Salvadorian and Guatemalan Food You Should Try

It is amazing how today almost any type of dish you want to try from all over the world can be found in small mom-and-pop restaurants in many cities—at least in California. However, it seems one of the types of cuisines that don’t get as much attention as the others are Salvadorian and Guatemalan dishes. I grew up eating many of these dishes and, sadly, what I enjoy is not being shown to other people. This article will consist of a list of popular dishes from El Salvador and Guatemala that I feel people will love.

Pupusas:

This is one of the most popular dishes that you will find in every Salvadorian restaurant! When trying to describe this dish to someone who is unfamiliar with it, my best description is that it’s like a stuffed tortilla. It is made with a similar style of dough as corn tortillas, but instead, it is stuffed with things like cheese, beans, and/or pork. Another popular stuffing that is added to pupusas is loroco, which is an edible flower in Central America. Pupusas can be served with tomato sauce or curtido, which is a mixture of fermented cabbage, cucumber, and carrots.

Pastelitos:

For those who might be thinking of the Spanish word for cake, these are not cakes. They are most similar to a fried empanada. It is corn dough with achiote, which is a red condiment that tints the dough to an orange color. They are then stuffed with any type of vegetables and meats, then fried. Similar to pupusas, you can eat them alongside tomato sauce or curtido.

Traditional Guatemalan/Salvadoran Breakfast:

When people think of breakfast, they usually think of the typical American breakfast which consists of eggs, some type of meat like sausage or bacon, potatoes, and/or pancakes. A traditional Guatemalan/Salvadoran breakfast is almost similar to an American breakfast, except alongside the egg and sausage, there are fried plantains, beans, cheese, Salvadorian cream, and tortillas.

Tamales:

Most people know what a tamale is, but the one they think of is a style of tamale that is commonly found in many parts of Mexico. Guatemalan tamales might be assumed to be similar, but in fact, they are prepared differently and have a different taste. The masa (specific dough used for tamales, tortillas, etc.) used for these tamales are usually way more watery and are wrapped with banana leaves instead of a corn husk. When it comes to the filling, most of the time the meat isn’t shredded and instead is added in small whole pieces.

Quesadilla:

Similar to tamales, when people think of quesadillas they think of the Mexican version which is a tortilla filled with meat and/or cheese. However, Salvadoran quesadillas are a completely different thing. These quesadillas are actually a type of sweet bread that is typically eaten for breakfast or dessert. The reason why they are called quesadillas is because one of the main ingredients of it is a type of cheese called queso duro (hard cheese).

Nuegados de Yucca:

Nuegados are basically corn-dough fritters. There are many types of nuegados, but my personal favorite is yucca (cassava). Yucca is a type of root that can be softened when boiled. The yucca is added alongside the corn flour and other ingredients such as baking powder, salt, and water. The part that makes the nuegados sweet is with its paired dip which is a type of honey called panela. Panela is just unrefined whole cane sugar which is melted down and mixed with water.

Atole de Elote:

There is no way to describe atole besides that it is a hot drink made from cornmeal, milk, and sweetener. There are several types of atole, but the one I have listed is one with corn in it. I know the idea of corn in a drink might sound little weird, but trust me. As someone who is a picky eater, it is very delicious and comforting.

I hope one of these has piqued your interest and you will try to find your nearest Salvadorian and Guatemalan restaurants to try these amazing dishes for yourselves!