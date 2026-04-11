Rom-Coms You Cannot Go Wrong With At Your Next Girl’s Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Romantic comedies (rom-coms) are by far the best genre for any social occasion and gathering. They keep the mood light and fun and are perfect for nights with your closest girls. Looking for the best rom-coms for your next girls’ night? I got you covered!

How to lose a guy in 10 days

‘How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days’ is my favorite rom-com of all time.

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson lead this cheeky film about two people who date each other for the wrong reasons.

Andie Anderson (Hudson), an advice columnist, is accidentally placed in a position where she has to write a dating piece on how to make a guy leave you in 10 days. In her search for the perfect test subject, she meets Benjamin Barry (McConaughey), an advertising executive. What she does not know is that he is also looking for someone to date, after making a bet that he can make any woman fall in love with him in 10 days.

As an aspiring journalist, I see so much of myself in Andie in the way she wants to be taken seriously for her writing and wants to prove that she is capable of writing about heavier topics, such as politics and social issues.

This movie is an easy watch for your next girls’ night, perfect for women in their girl boss era with dreams to live in New York. And who doesn’t love Matthew McConaughey’s dreamy gaze?

10 Things I Hate About You

10 Things I Hate About You is a classic.

This movie follows Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles), an abrasive young woman, and Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger), a mysterious new boy. Kat’s younger sister is not allowed to date unless Kat does, leading her to persuade her crush to pay Patrick to date the notorious Kat.

I love this movie so much because it is such a pivotal watch in every young woman’s life. Being a teenager can sometimes be hard, and a woman going through their teenage years can be harder. Kat symbolizes nonconformity to societal expectations and lives her life without male-centeredness.

If you’re looking for a 90s teen cult-classic with a side of coming-of-age, this movie is perfect!

She’s All That

‘She’s All That’ is another teen rom-com classic.

When the high school’s power couple breaks up right before prom, ASB president, 3rd in the class, captain of the soccer team, and one of the hottest guys in school — Zach Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) — makes a bet that he can make any girl at school prom queen. He has 6 weeks to make the school’s nerdy outcast, Laney Boggs (Rachel Leigh Cook), the next prom queen.

This movie is such a staple!

Number 1: Classic teen rom-com with the stereotypical tropes

Number 2: Top tier sound track

Number 3: Stacked cast featuring Matthew Lillard, Paul Walker, Anna Paquin, Kieran Culkin, Gabriel Union, Usher and so much more!

Beyond this, the movie is really about stepping away from the societal pressure that high school brings, and really looking around you to figure out who you want to be rather than what people want you to be.

This movie is another perfect 90s teen cult-classic, perfect for your Paul Walker lovers.

Mamma Mia

This movie is for my theater kids and musical lovers.

Donna (Meryl Streep), an independent hotelier, is preparing for her daughter Sophie’s (Amanda Seyfried) wedding in Greece. Sophie, who longs to know the father she never grew up knowing, invites her 3 potential fathers to her wedding without her mother’s knowledge.

This movie also has a stacked cast (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Christine Baranski and Julie Walters), with amazing singers and an even more amazing ABBA soundtrack. This movie shows that everyone deserves love and deserves to find it.

If you love musicals and European summer vibes, you can’t go wrong with this movie.

Crazy Rich Asians

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is a great comfort movie!

Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) is excited to be her long-time boyfriend Nick’s (Henry Golding) plus one to his best friend’s wedding. She soon finds out that Nick’s family is very wealthy, and he is considered Singapore’s most eligible bachelor. Rachel has to navigate jealous socialites, relatives and Nick’s disapproving mother.

I really resonate with Rachel in how she struggles with her identity as a Chinese-American daughter of immigrants who is treated as being too Asian and not Asian enough. Any child of an immigrant will understand the feeling of not being fully from anywhere within their own communities.

This movie is such a great representation of big ethnic families and is perfect for your bachelorette movie nights!