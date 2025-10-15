Red Flags to Watch for in a College Course

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every academic term begins with a sense of optimism. Students attend their first classes with highlighters in hand and a genuine desire to succeed. However, within just a few days, it often becomes clear which classes are manageable—and which might become an uphill battle. While some challenges are worth facing, it’s important to recognize early warning signs that a course may be unnecessarily overwhelming, poorly structured, or simply incompatible with your academic needs.

Here are several key red flags that may indicate a course is likely to be more difficult than anticipated:

The syllabus highlights the penalties more than learning goals.

The syllabus should set clear expectations and offer a roadmap for how to succeed in the class. However, if the majority of the document focuses on rules, restrictions, and inflexible consequences for late work or absences, with little to no mention of learning goals or support resources, it may signal a course that prioritizes control over student growth.

The professor warns that few students earn high grades.

Academic rigor is essential, but having an instructor who begins the course by stating that most students do not receive A’s (or worse, implying that struggling is inevitable) may unintentionally create a hostile or discouraging environment. Statements like this suggest a lack of transparency in grading or a misalignment between teaching and evaluation.

Grading relies heavily on one or two high-stakes assignments.

A well balanced course typically includes multiple forms of assessment, like quizzes, essays, participation, and projects, that allow students to demonstrate knowledge over time. If the final grade is based almost entirely on a midterm and a final exam, students may not have the opportunity to recover from early mistakes or receive meaningful feedback during the term.

The course includes a group project with unclear structure or support.

Collaborative work can be valuable, but if a group project is introduced without a clear grading rubric, assigned roles, or checkpoints, it may lead to unequal workloads and interpersonal conflicts. This is especially concerning when the project accounts for a large portion of the final grade.

The classroom environment feels unwelcoming or overly tense.

It might be cold-calling, or unwelcoming office hours, but if students appear hesitant to speak it may be a sign that open communication is not prioritized. You might see it in the way the instructor discourages questions or classroom interactions feel rigid or dismissive, making it harder to ask for help when needed.

Student feedback from past years is consistently negative.

Always check the Rate My Professors! Before enrolling in any course, it’s worth reading reviews from other students, whether through official university evaluations, online forums, or informal word-of-mouth. If the same concerns appear repeatedly (e.g., unclear expectations, unfair grading, limited support), they’re likely valid. While every student’s experience is different, consistent negative feedback should not be ignored.

Difficult courses can be rewarding, but they should also be fair, structured, and supportive of student learning. Identifying red flags early on can help you make informed decisions about your schedule, seek out additional resources, or consider alternatives before the withdrawal deadline passes.

If you notice multiple warning signs in one course, speak with your academic advisor, visit office hours for clarification, and consider whether the class aligns with your academic goals. Recognizing potential issues early on is not a sign of weakness — it’s a sign of self-awareness and academic maturity.