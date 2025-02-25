Recognizing Women: Valentina Tereshkova, Mae Jemison, and Mary W. Jackson

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Over the past several decades, space research and exploration has improved not only in how we can better understand our universe but also in the diversity of who can research and explore space. Since 2024, around 92 women have gone into space and women make up 20% of the space industry workforce. However, most of the women who became an industry first are rarely known for their accomplishments, often unacknowledged. In this article, I will recognize some of the women who have made history in space research, starting with the first woman who has gone to space.

Valentina Tereshkova

Valentina Tereshkova is a Russian astronaut who was not only the first woman to go to space, but also the first civilian, the first woman to travel to space alone, and the youngest woman to go to space. Since she was 22, she had been parachute jumping in a local club as a hobby, which piqued her interest in joining the Soviet space program. Tereshkova was selected as the candidate to pilot the Vostok 6 over 400 applicants. Vostok 6 was launched on June 16, 1963 and came back on June 19, 1963 after 48 orbits around the world. Tereshkova never went to space after this, but was rewarded with several awards such as the United Nations Gold Medal of Peace.

Mae Jemison

Mae Jemison is an American physician, scientist, and astronaut who became the first African American to go to space. Jemison started off as a medical officer in the Peace Corps after attending Stanford University and Cornell University. In 1987, she became the first African American woman to participate in the NASA astronaut program and later was assigned the title of a science mission specialist. In 1922, she flew in the Endeavour, conducting experiments on the crew for eight days. Despite not flying again, Jemison became a prominent figure in scientific organizations such as the World Sickle Cell Foundation.

Mary W. Jackson

Mary W. Jackson was the first African American engineer at NASA. Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physical science from Hampton Institute. Then, in 1951, she found a job at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (an agency connected with NASA) as a research mathematician. After nearly resigning from her job, she was finally recognized for her work, encouraged by others to take engineering classes, and later promoted to an aeronautical engineer at NASA. In 1978, she became an HR administrator to help women and other minority groups’ chances to become a part of NASA and rank up.

These three women are just a small handful of the many incredible women who have made an impact on space research. These women have paved a way that allows others the opportunity to better understand the universe that we live in. I encourage readers to do research on other women in the space industry to recognize the contribution they have made in a male-dominated field.