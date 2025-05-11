No More ‘I’ll Do It Tomorrow’: Tips to Overcome Procrastination

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Like many students, I need the pressure of a looming deadline to finally start an assignment. I tend to leave my work for the last minute and almost always regret it. Honestly, I have “I can finish that paper in one day” blindness. More often than not though, putting things off till the last minute creates unnecessary stress and anxiety. In an effort to break this bad habit I have sought out various solutions. Here are some recommendations that have actually helped me overcome constant procrastination.

My first tip would be to create a schedule or check list to hold yourself accountable. This may be a simple tip, but it’s surprisingly effective. Creating a schedule or plan for how I’m going to accomplish an assignment encourages me to stay organized and on top of my work. In creating a plan I break down whatever task I’m undertaking. I find that if a task seems challenging or time consuming I end up procrastinating. By breaking down an assignment or even studying it makes the task feel less overwhelming and more manageable. However, I find that I need to do more to ensure I don’t fall back into procrastination.

In order to avoid falling into bad habits, I would recommend setting time constraints for yourself. Oftentimes, I feel I need the pressure of a deadline to feel motivated. That’s why I’ve tried setting aside allotted times where I work on certain assignments. I’ll set a certain goal for the amount of work I want to accomplish and then set a timer. A timer serves as a similar motivator to an impending due date for me. I’ve noticed setting a specific goal, which I want to achieve within a time constraint, has been a driving force behind my productivity.

Finally, I would say the thing that has helped me the most has been minimizing distractions. My phone is the biggest distraction. Odds are if my phone is in front of me I’m not getting any work done. I’ve tried putting my phone in another room and when I really need to focus I’ll completely power it off. Additionally, I’ve found that changing study locations has been really helpful. If I’m studying at home, before I know it, I’ll end up taking a break or find myself in bed falling asleep. I’ve found that studying at the library or even a cafe helps me stay motivated and on task. When I’m surrounded by other people focused on their work, it inspires me to stay productive. Romanticizing mundane activities, such as a class reading or a lengthy paper you have been delaying, by going to a cute cafe or working outdoors can help curb procrastination.

Procrastination has been a bad habit of mine that I found became even worse after starting college. I’ve found myself with my heart racing, constantly turning assignments in minutes before the deadline. As a chronic procrastinator, these tips have been helpful motivators and driving forces behind my newfound productivity. In an effort to mitigate stress, I hope these tips will help my fellow procrastinators boost their productivity.