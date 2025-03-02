This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

UC Davis has so much to offer! If you’re looking for something fun to do outside of classes, here are some of my favorite experiences so far—things you should try too!

Take a Class at the Craft Center

If you’re artistic, like DIY projects, or just want to try out a new hobby, the Craft Center is the perfect place to go. It has a variety of hands-on classes that will make you fall in love with arts and crafts. I took the glass suncatchers class this winter, and it was amazing! We got to design our own pieces using different colored glass; we cut and shaped them, applied copper foil, and fused them together by melting a special metal. The process was so cool, and I loved every second of it.

Volunteer at the Arboretum or at Campus Events

If you enjoy working with plants, getting your hands dirty, and making a lasting impact on campus, volunteering at the Arboretum is a must. During my freshman year, I helped plant climate-resistant trees all across campus, and it was one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had. I recently passed by the area where we planted them last year, and seeing how much they’ve grown filled me with joy!

If you want to experience the behind-the-scenes aspects of the most iconic events at Davis like Picnic Day and the Whole Earth Festival, consider volunteering. It’s a great way to meet new people while experiencing these events from a completely different perspective. Watching everything come together on the day of the event feels truly special.

Intern or Volunteer at the Student Farm

If you are fond of plants and agriculture, the Student Farm is the place for you. They offer a variety of programs and projects to get involved in. I’m part of SCOPE, where we work on plant breeding and developing new crop varieties like blue wheat (yes, it’s literally blue!) and pastel-colored zinnias. It’s such a fun way to learn about plant breeding, genetics, and agriculture. SCOPE is more research-focused, but if you’re looking for something more relaxed, you could get involved with the Flower Project, where students grow and sell beautiful bouquets of cut flowers on campus. There’s also the Ecological Garden, where you can learn about ecological horticulture and seed saving. Another group is the Market Garden, where you can gain experience in organic vegetable production and farm management. There are so many opportunities to get involved, and each project offers valuable learning experiences while having a connection to nature.

Go Hiking, Backpacking, or Camping with Outdoor Adventures

If you enjoy the outdoors but don’t have a way to get out and explore, Outdoor Adventures has you covered! Every quarter, they organize trips to incredible locations where you can meet people who share your passion for hiking and exploring breathtaking landscapes. Last spring, I joined a trip to Point Reyes, and it was the most incredible experience! We hiked a few miles through a beautiful, hilly forest to reach a breathtaking beach view. If you ever get the chance to join an Outdoor Adventures trip, take it! You won’t regret it.

These are just a few of my favorite things I’ve done in Davis so far, but there’s so much more to discover! Whether it’s getting involved in campus life or going on outdoor adventures, there are endless opportunities to create unforgettable memories!