Some believe studying with music is distracting, while others need the audio stimulation. What if I told you that you can have the best of both worlds? With the plethora of music genres and academic assignments on the table, I have discovered combinations that led to optimal productivity with minimal boredom. Here is a list of four music genres worth listening to while studying various topics.

1. Classical Music/Lofi for All Subjects

We’ve all fallen for the myth that listening to classical music makes us smarter. In reality, the beauty of classical music is the dips and sways of soothing instruments that keep us engaged to the task at hand, but without potent, distracting lyrics that compete for our attention. Similarly, lofi music has a more modern touch without strong lyrics or blaring instrumentals. We like to default to classical music being more academically superior, but some classics may be more arousing than lofi, so it’s important to experiment with both and see which audio you settle into better. I would recommend these nonverbal genres for doing worksheets or recall tasks (like flashcards or reviewing lecture notes). However, if you’re like me who doesn’t particularly enjoy classical music or lofi, then it makes no difference whether you study with their melodies or in silence.

2. Disney Songs for Math, Chemistry, or Physics

One thing these subjects have in common: the way they compel you to rip your hair out. I was enlightened to the power calculative topics had over my temperament, not just for their challenging concepts, but for the extensive time and energy that went into cracking the problems open. Anytime I saw myself running in circles trying to find the derivative of a function or speed of a particle, I would just crank up the Hercules soundtrack and have fun with the process. Disney music is known for its inspirational words and upbeat sounds. Moreso, it’s a comfort genre: it teleports us to a time when we didn’t have to worry about high-stress subjects. While it’s true that Disney music can be distracting, it is best used for tasks that have you stumped and can help loosen your mind. Many times, just the positive energy that Disney music infused into me helped me discover solutions for even the most complicated questions.

3. Pop Songs for Low-Stake Assignments/Temporary Motivation

Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and other icons will find their home here. Some of the best hype songs can be the absolute worst for getting meaningful studying in. However, they can be fantastic for assignments that don’t require much brainpower. Occasionally, it’s worth blasting these songs if your brain is fried and you need a break. I would never recommend your favorite songs for writing academic papers or studying for midterms, but for all else, you deserve a little treat.

4. Silence for Reading Assignments or Practice Exams

As much as we are attached to our playlists, some assignments simply should not be completed with music. Even with the most soothing, instrumental-only songs, it is always best to complete reading assignments in silence; at most, only the music of your emotions swaying in your head as you comprehend the words. Probably an obvious pointer, but any time you practice for an exam, it is crucial your surroundings simulate the real test day; I’m sure no teacher would have Playboy Carti bursting through the speakers while you solve a 5-point Punnett Square problem. As frustrating as it might be, you know you’re doing your job right when you tune out the environment and can focus on the reading/exam at hand.

In the shower, car, gym, or grocery store, we all have integrated music so closely with our daily lives. Even though I’m married to my headphones, I’ve learned it’s a skill to know when to listen to what music when focusing on our academics. Sometimes, we hone ourselves into one genre and have this black-or-white mentality: either we listen to our favorites or we don’t listen to music at all. However, throughout my four years of being a college student, I’ve learned these music-studying combinations to be the most optimal for retention and excitement.