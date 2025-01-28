Lost and Found: Discovering My Path at UC Davis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

“College is not the end of the road; it is the beginning of a journey. It is where you will find who you are, and, perhaps, who you are meant to be.” —Anonymous.

When I first arrived at UC Davis, I was a bundle of uncertainty, unsure about myself and my future. Like many college freshmen, I came in without a clear vision of what I wanted to do—only knowing I had a passion for reading and writing. I chose the English major, not because I had a firm career path in mind but because it seemed like the one subject that might help me understand the world, and perhaps, help me understand my place in it. Little did I know that this seemingly cursory choice would evolve into a clearer, more defined career path during my time at UC Davis.

During my first year, I was lost. I was surrounded by students who seemed to know exactly what they wanted—law school, medical school, or some tech-related career. Meanwhile, I found myself floundering in a sea of possibility, unsure of which direction to swim in. As I dabbled in different classes, I realized that while I loved English, I wasn’t sure how I to turn it into a tangible career. I felt drawn to the publication opportunities: editing, curating, and creating narratives that could reach an audience. But I still wasn’t quite sure where that would lead me.

As time passed, I started pursuing more hands-on projects. I worked with student publications, contributing pieces and gaining editorial experience. I fell in love with the process: how stories are crafted, ideas are shared, and the impact a well-written article can have within a community. It was during this phase that I began to see a clearer picture of what I could do with my skills. But it wasn’t until I participated in UC Davis’s Washington Program that I truly realized what I was capable of.

In Washington, D.C., I had the opportunity to immerse myself in an exhilarating and enlightening world. I took a course with Professor Sandalow, whose insights and guidance transformed my perspective on writing and its purpose. In his class, I learned the craft of storytelling and the power of journalism in shaping societal discourse. We explored the role of the journalist in democracy, how the media holds power accountable, and how to approach issues with both rigor and empathy. In that class, surrounded by the energy of the city and the thought-provoking conversations with peers and professors, I discovered my true calling: journalism.

Reflecting on my journey from a lost freshman to a now determined aspiring journalist, I realize how much I have grown both academically and personally. UC Davis has been a catalyst for this transformation, providing me with the freedom to explore, resources to learn, and encouragement to take risks. I’ve learned that career aspirations aren’t always linear; they are shaped by experience, exposure, and openness to change.

One of the most important lessons I’ve learned throughout my time at UC Davis is the importance of being open to new experiences. The path to discovering one’s true purpose isn’t always a straight line. Sometimes, you need to step outside your comfort zone, take a class that challenges your assumptions, or embark on an internship that opens your eyes to a new possibility. It’s easy to get discouraged when things don’t fall into place immediately, but the beauty of college is that it gives you time to explore without the pressure of immediate results. It’s a space where you can stumble, learn, and shape your goals.

Now, as I look ahead, I feel more certain about my career aspirations than I ever have before. I want to be a journalist—someone who informs, educates, and challenges the status quo. I see the role of journalism as one that goes beyond mere reporting. It’s about storytelling with purpose, giving a voice to the voiceless, and uncovering truths that need to be told. From the classroom to internships, to the encouragement of mentors like Professor Sandalow, UC Davis has shaped my understanding of journalism and its place in the world.

I now carry the lessons of flexibility and openness, and the importance of embracing change. College is not about knowing exactly who you want to be when you arrive, it’s about discovering who you are along the way. So, to anyone who feels lost or unsure about their future, I would say this: trust the process, embrace the unknown, and let the experiences of college shape you. You might end up exactly where you need to be.