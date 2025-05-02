Looking for The Perfect 2000’s Drama Series?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

One Tree Hill has recently been the perfect 2000’s drama series to watch that is not your typical 2000’s popular television series such as Vampire Diaries, Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, and How I Met Your Mother. I was looking for a series that I had not seen before that was equally as nostalgic as the series I mentioned before. So, I started One Tree Hill earlier this year and have been enjoying it ever since.

So far, I am on season 2 and what I like about this series is that it is unique, which is what I feel makes 2000’s series so charming. They are all so different in their own way but are also nostalgic. I was born in the 2000’s and remember these shows being popular growing up. Therefore, I tend to gravitate towards them more than the series that are concurrently coming out right now.

One Tree Hill is based in a small town in North Carolina, the series follows a set of adults that have histories, grew up in the town and went to high school together. It is based around Dan and Karen’s child, Lucas, that Karen raised on her own after becoming pregnant right after high school. Dan went on to continue college, but also had another child, Nathan, shortly after his first son, making them almost the same age. The only difference between them is that Dan was only involved in Nathan’s life. However, this changes when his two sons meet in high school and undergo trials and tribulations through navigating familial and friendship dynamics. I love this show because each of the characters get a lot of time on the screen which allows for them to have more struggles, character development, and complex storylines. The show is not only fixed on one or two characters, rather multiple characters. I enjoy watching this show because it is entertaining to watch the storylines unfold due to the emphasis on the large cast.

Another aspect of this series that is notable is the fact that there are numerous relatable dynamics, especially because it depicts high school students as well as adults. Some dynamics are remarriages, being a child of divorce, having only one parent, having absent parents, struggling with fitting in, unhealthy relationships, and more. So many important themes are covered throughout the series which is very realistic, making it feel less like a ridiculous 2000’s drama series.

As for some of the characters, I do not want to give too many spoilers but these are just a few of the complex characters in the series and their attributes and journeys. Brooke Davis: A fan-favorite known for her growth from a stereotypical popular girl to an independent, successful woman. There is Peyton Sawyer who is a deeply creative emotional character who continues to struggle with personal loss and self-discovery as her mother passes away and her father works on an oil rig so he is present, but not physically. Then there’s, Haley James Scott, she is a grounded and intelligent character whose relationships evolve throughout the series, there is also Dan Scott who is a very complex villain whose manipulative ways drive much of the drama.

What sets this series apart for me personally from the other various 2000’s series I have indulged in are, the less supernatural elements, unlike Vampire Diaries. One Tree Hill is based on a non-supernatural reality making it feel more realistic and the themes are more personal. Unlike Gossip Girl, which centers around scandals and wealth, One Tree Hill has a deeper focus on small-town relationships, friendships, and family. One Tree Hill also has darker moments with explored dynamics of rivalry, abdomen, and loss in ways that are portrayed more seriously than in Gilmore Girls due to its lighthearted nature.

Overall, One Tree Hill stands out as a must-watch 2000’s drama series; it showcases deep character development, realistic portrayal of relationships, and exploration of complex themes while still fulfilling the nostalgic 2000’s television series vibe we all know and love. The show has an ability to balance heartfelt moments with drama involving family and friendships, all set against the backdrop of a small-town community, making it incredibly engaging. One Tree Hill has definitely proven to be a series that holds its own among the classics. If you’re looking for a drama that delivers emotion, character growth, and an authentic 2000’s feel, this show is definitely worth the watch.