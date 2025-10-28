This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Want a low-effort Halloween Costume that doesn’t suck? You’ve come to the right place. If you’ve been too busy with midterms to plan a Halloween costume but still want in on the fun, here are 3 easy last minute Halloween costume ideas that give more reward than effort you put in.

The performative male

One day we’ll look back on Summer 2025 and remember The Performative Male. He’s always seen in a plaid shirt, baggy pants, and a matcha latte in hand so you know he’s drinking matcha. For many girls, he’s an easy character to dress as because he shows off things that you probably already have, making him the perfect last minute Halloween costume. However, the key to making sure you come across as a performative male and not just you is the silhouette of the outfit. The Performative Male prefers a loose and relaxed fit, so don’t wear anything that is remotely form-fitting. For the top, wear a light colored dress shirt that’s plaid or some other agreeable pattern. A loose denim jacket might also work. For the bottom, stick to baggy jeans, relaxed khakis, or knee-length denim shorts –- add a trendy keychain (think Labubus and smiskis) via carabiner to one of the belt loops as a cherry on top. For shoes, opt for a pair of loafers or anything that feels vintage. Now that you’ve completed the base of the outfit, it’s time to accessorize. Grab your most artsy tote bag, funky jewelry, and a feminist book that you might have from English class and you’re out the door!

Bella swan from twilight

Twilight will always find its way back into pop culture, and the good thing is that the fashion the characters sport isn’t too unordinary. To dress as Bella, you’ll want to find a henley top that you probably already have, a white cami to wear under that, and a pair of bootcut jeans. For the hair, try to style your hair into subtle waves and top it off with a thin headband. Finally, you can throw on a tan jacket or a beige cardigan (not cropped or oversized) to stay warm. Several key points to keep in mind while finding clothes in your closet for this costume are that the color of the clothing should be relatively dark and muted, while the fit of the clothing should be somewhat slim with minimal skin shown. And to top it off, wear a hair tie on your wrist and a few pieces of jewelry that have more of a boho vibe.

Justin Bieber’s “Standing on business” meme

In a video that went viral earlier this year, singer Justin Bieber is seen scolding paparazzi, leading to the circulation of the phrase “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business.” This meme is quite easy to recreate. All you need is a blue hoodie, Bieber’s defensive stance, and his now iconic speech. Sure, maybe not everyone will get the reference at first, but once you say “It’s not clocking to you that I’m standing on business,” everyone will get it.

These ideas are easy to recreate, with pieces you most likely already have. If not, look for inspiration from popular TV shows or memes featuring characters in a modern setting. This way, you’re more likely to have the clothes necessary to copy their looks. Happy Halloween!