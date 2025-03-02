Is the Shark FlexStyle® Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler Really Worth It? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many years I used the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush to blow out my hair. It was super affordable and very reliable. Even though it is still going strong, I considered the fact that I got it over four years ago and started to worry more and more about the damage it was causing to my hair. I do not blow my hair out often at the moment because I never have the time to, but when I do and use the Revlon, not only did I worry about the sheer amount of smoke that was coming from using it on my hair—even if it was barely damp—but also the heat damage. The Revlon unfortunately contributes to a lot of damage to your hair no matter if you’re using a heat protectant or not, so yes, it does work well and it is a more affordable option… but at what cost?

So, this holiday season I gifted myself the Shark Flexstyle. My best friend has had it for about a year now and I was lucky enough to be able to test it out a few times before I bought it for myself. The FlexStyle is labeled by the media as the Dyson AirWrap “dupe” and I can definitely agree with that statement. I cannot tell the difference between the performance of the two, although there are some distinct features and differences that I have noticed and appreciated. The first is that the Shark Tool is a hair dryer too! This is one of my favorite aspects of this styling tool because it already has so many diverse applications, and adding hair drying capabilities is icing on the cake. Additionally, I love the choice between the Shark FlexStyle® Oval Brush and the Shark FlexStyle® Paddle Brush. These are my preferred tools and I have had difficulty finding hair tools that include both attachments as opposed to just one. Now, I have access to both! The shark has a revolutionary anti-frizz attachment called the Shark FlexStyle® FrizzFighter™ Finishing Tool as well and it works incredibly well. After I blow out my hair, I use it to smooth some of the frizz in my hair out, and it is fantastic.

We know why it’s special—now let’s get into the more nitty gritty review. Yes, this is an extremely expensive styling tool. I do believe it is worth the cost, because you get many attachments and therefore increase your hair-styling options. The many things I love about the FlexStyle are its convenient size (you can easily pack it and bring it with you on trips or on the go) and the multiple styling features that make this one tool so versatile for all hairstyles. The “cool shot” feature is amazing too; this limits breakage and damage to your hair while ensuring your hairstyle locks in place. For individuals who have curly hair like me, the diffuser attachment is terrific. The Shark is also very lightweight and the cord is extremely long, which is something I noticed right away because it can be frustrating when your styling cord is only a foot long. The FlexStyle also has 3 different settings for heat and power, so you can cater to what your hair needs based on dryness and thickness.

So, is it really better for your hair? I can say it is one hundred better for your hair than Revlon or other styling tools that are not made well. I am not proud to admit it, but after using the Revlon I would constantly worry that my hair was burning off and that my smoke detector might go off due to all the smoke that was emitted from it. With the Shark, I do not feel that there is much heat damage at all, and my hair feels extremely smooth and still very healthy after using it. I truly have no complaints. I would definitely recommend this over the Dyson or any other styling tool (especially if you are looking for a more affordable option in comparison to the Dyson) because I truly believe the results are the same and the Shark has more features.