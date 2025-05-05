Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I Don’t Know About You, But Are You Scared Of 22?

They say that turning 21 is the best birthday of your life—but what about birthdays beyond 21? I love celebrating my birthday, and turning 22 will not stop me from having fun on my special day.

I like to view birthdays as milestones of growth, and each year is a different “era” of myself—which is an exciting and overwhelming concept. I take time on my birthday to acknowledge the parts of me that have changed. During 21, I had an abundance of new experiences and learning opportunities. I bought my first car, went bar-hopping for the first time and made so many new friends, just to name a few of my achievements. It was also a record-breaking year for hangovers, sweet treats purchased and terrible Hinge dates. Altogether, I think I did a lot of growing up during 21, and made plenty of memories that I will cherish forever.

Reflecting on your past self on your birthday might send you into a crazy nostalgic spiral—but I highly recommend doing it! Life slips by so fast that there’s not a lot of time to take a look at all you’ve accomplished (if you do this year round, major props to you). Self-validation is crucial for building a healthy relationship with yourself. Your birthday is the best time to give yourself a pat on the back and celebrate your achievements.

Albeit, I didn’t always have this perspective on birthdays. When I was in high school, birthdays made me feel terrible. I never threw birthday parties because I didn’t have a lot of friends, and wasn’t in the mood for celebrating anyways. Being a teengager meant that I was officially leaving my childhood, which was a devastating idea to me. I saw my birthday as another year further from being a kid and nothing more.

Getting older means getting further from childhood, but it also means getting closer to yourself. I love the fact that I know so much about myself and I continue to learn new things. The more I mature the stronger I feel myself becoming. I’ve strengthened my relationship with myself, my body and my loved ones all thanks to time. I’m grateful for being able to embrace myself and who I am confidently now, and that has made life so much more enjoyable. So, why not celebrate every birthday to the fullest?

Now that I have officially made it to the start of the downhill slope for birthdays, I couldn’t be more excited. I’m so proud of the person I am becoming, and I can’t wait to see how I develop even further. With that being said, it’s time to blast “22” by Taylor Swift and celebrate your life! Cheers!

