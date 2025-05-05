The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Most people I talk to aren’t a fan of advertisements, especially when it comes to Spotify or other listening platforms. In fact, some of my friends have switched to completely different apps to stream music. It’s always the same ad for Downy Rinse and Refresh, Ryan Reynolds advertising for Mint Mobile, or Allstate advertising how “you’ll always be in good hands if you trust Allstate.” But when you are trying to lock in for that midterm and catch up on 10 lectures that you attended but still couldn’t understand (shoutout BIS2A); you want anything but another advertisement to ring in your ears. Trying to understand photosynthesis and how all the different reactions are connected isn’t exactly easy when you’ve got Ryan Reynolds pitching Mint Mobile to you for the hundredth time.

But I’m here to share how those exact same advertisements changed my life. The regularity of those advertisements brought me a certain familiarity with Spotify. So much so, that I began looking forward to the ads! Not only that, without the subscription, I was stripped from the chance to choose the exact song I wanted to listen to. I know that may sound unpleasant but in actuality, after using Spotify without premium for almost 3 years now I’ve realized that without that ability to choose the exact song I wanted I’ve been able to protect myself from getting tired of listening to the same song. Maybe you really wanted to listen to that song but little did you know, another super good song was about to play right before, which would make you be thankful for Spotify! No premium means your music taste is saved from the dire consequences of repetitive listening.

Moreover, even if you don’t have premium, you can still listen to all the mixes that Spotify makes for you based on your taste, allowing yourself to get exposed to new and different music based on your specific vibe! Some of my favorite mixes include “On Repeat,” “Daily Mix,” “Made for You Mixes,” and “Your Daylist.” That is in fact, how I discovered my new favorite song, Tough by Lana Del Rey and Quavo. Give it a listen if you haven’t already!

Did you know that Spotify without premium also has a feature where you can scroll to find new music? In fact, you could probably re-experience that anticipation you felt as a kid when you didn’t know what song would come up next on the radio. You can also use your six skips which allow you to control what you listen to just a little bit. Plus, you can also look at what your friends are listening to, which appears as a column on the right side of your screen! Not only that, you can also briefly give their songs a listen by clicking on the song’s profile. Hopefully, you’ve gotten a chance to explore all these wonderful features of free Spotify without just getting Premium because many people have it.

Cut that wallet some slack, here’s to using Spotify without premium!