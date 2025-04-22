This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Just like everyone else, I have those days where I struggle to make cute outfits in the early morning. Either I don’t know what to wear, or I have the same ideas and don’t want to be an outfit repeater. But fear not, I’ve figured out some style combinations that look good no matter what. Here are some perfect outfit formulas and styling tips that will make it so much easier to go to class in the morning, and elevate both your looks and mood:

Outfit Formulas

Leather jacket + tank top + flared leggings + headband

This outfit idea is a no-brainer. It’s been hard for me to resist wearing sweatpants every day because of how comfortable they are, but I’ve found some stylish alternatives that make me feel cute and put-together. The leather jacket just elevates the tank top and flared leggings, and the headband adds a playful touch.

Matching sweat set + training shoes + slick back bun

This is my go-to outfit for looking incredibly put-together and comfortable. Some of my favorite sets are from Alo and Artizia, which are truly worth the price for how much wear I get out of them. For more affordable options, you can get a sweat set from Amazon or Edikted!

Makeup

I think the no-makeup look is best for school, as it can be done just using the basics when in a rush. My personal best timing is just under 5 minutes using the following guidelines: a bit of concealer, a tinted sunscreen for some glow, powder for a flawless base, your favorite blush, curled lashes, mascara, and a tinted lip gloss! I think bronzer, eyeshadow, and eyeliner are also so fun to experiment with too when you have a little extra time in the morning. Some of my forever staples are (link to tinted sunscreen), (blush), (etc.)

Hairstyles

Adding a new hairstyle into your circulation is always a great way to add to your confidence, and elevate an outfit. You can never go wrong with having a fun updo, which makes you look even more put together, when in reality you might just be hiding your third-day hair.(Don’t worry, we’ve all been there). I love half-up half-downs, high ponytails, french braids, or pigtails. (Bonus: adding a bow always makes everything cuter!)

Extra Beauty Tips

At the end of the day, feeling good in your own skin comes from taking care of yourself. Start with a refreshing morning shower, then moisturize with body oil and lotion. Finish with deodorant, body mist, and perfume to stay fresh and feeling good throughout the day. For extra longevity, apply a little Vaseline to the critical areas like your collarbone and wrists so the perfume lasts all day!

I hope these tips help you feel more confident on those busy mornings when all you want to do is roll out of bed and head to class. With a little styling effort, you can bring positive energy to your day and feel cute while doing it!