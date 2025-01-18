Galentines 101: How to Plan the Perfect Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

It’s January! This is the perfect time to get a head start on Galentines festivities. “What are Galentines?” you might ask. Well, it’s the best holiday, since you get to spend time with your girls. A Galentines date is about spending time doing something you and your friends enjoy together. You can find our most-loved Galentines ideas (with their respected list of materials) below.

Picnic

Being around greenery in a fresh environment is something different from your ordinary day. A picnic day is a great way to reconnect with nature and enjoy the beautiful scenery already around you. For a picnic, you can choose if you want to opt for snacks only, bring home cooked meals, sandwiches, or treat yourself to a little take-out. It is not only an excuse to dress up, but also comes with the luxury of not being rushed. Take this time to enjoy conversation or other activities with your friends.

For our Artistic Gals

A pottery date with friends is a perfect way to paint personalized pieces with friends while being able to yap your hearts out. Pottery painting can revolve around picking your favorite ceramic to paint or picking a theme for everyone to follow, whether that be painting the same type of item such as a cup or plate or sticking to the Galentines dress-code colors. This date can be even more exciting by adding a challenge. Giving everyone in the gathering a certain amount of minutes to take turns painting on each others ceramic piece can make for a fun, fast-paced activity.

The activity list does not have to only be about pottery or going out on a girls date, as there are many other crafty date ideas such as:

Tote bag painting

Glassware painting

Candle painting (with acrylic paint, colored candle wax, or a permanent marker)

Friendship bracelet making

Make flower bouquets

Sweet Activity

Cake decorating is another creative alternative to a going-out activity. Decorating cakes is something fun you can do with your friends. This activity can be set up in your own home using a clean area. Purchase the cake and decorating items, or consider baking your own cake (this will take more time and effort, but the reward will be worth it).

Dine

Sometimes after school, you need to relax to relieve all the stress. This situation is something you can work on to plan a Galentines date. A perfect option is to pick your favorite restaurant to dine in. Consider picking a theme of outfits for your friends and you can match in pictures. Some outfit ideas can be based on a color pallet or a trendy style, such as coquette or streetwear. To make this dinner date even more festive, you can coordinate a gift exchange that will take place at the restaurant. Dining in a restaurant is a good option to prevent cleaning both before and after a meal, unlike being at home. It’s also a great way to get you and your friends out of the house!

Gift Exchange

Gift exchanges can be a super exciting idea. Usually you’ll want to pick a budget for the gift exchange and give hints of what you would like. If you and your friends feel like finding a gift might be difficult, you can choose gift themes. Examples of gift ideas are:

Pajamas

Hat

Shirts

Sweaters

Bag

Snacks

Kid toy

Books

Fragrance

Funny gifts: funny glasses, funny hats

Some most popular and versatile materials for fun activities that you can do at any location of your choosing are:

Paint

Water

Paper towels

Paint brushes

Beads for bracelet making

Glue

The process of planning and the result of these activities are fun and appreciated by any Galentines attendees. Painting pottery gives you another one-of-a-kind dish to use. Decorating a cake is fun and delicious to enjoy. To end up with these amazing ideas for a great Galentines, remember to dance out stressful or sad moments. Focus on the present, make memories, and take lots of pictures!