From Your Valentine: Romance, History, and Sweet Surprises

Ah, the most anticipated, most romantic day of the year—Valentine’s Day. A day historically known for skyrocketing stress rates, societal expectations, and yearning singles. While it’s supposed to be about love, chocolates, and flowers, Valentine’s Day can often feel more like an anxiety-inducing marathon of gift shopping and romantic pressure. But fear not! Though I can’t help you find a darling significant other or stop your roommate from making out with their partner in front of you, I can try to relieve your stress by giving you a list of thoughtful gift ideas to either make your spouse swoon or your friends feel fabulous!

Before we get into the coveted list of gifts, however, let’s learn a little more about where Valentine’s Day truly comes from. It is a history long forgotten, but the spirit of love in the story survives.

Legend says that the tale finds its roots in Ancient Rome under the reign of Emperor Claudius II, who decided that single men made better soldiers than those with a family, so he outlawed marriage for young men. Valentine, a priest and ever the noble romantic, defied Claudius’s injustice and continued to perform marriages in secret, uniting lovers in a world unaccepting of their bond. Upon discovering the priest’s traitorous actions, the emperor sent Valentine to his tragic death. Many suggest that when imprisoned, prior to his execution, Valentine actually sent the first “Valentine” greeting to the girl he fell in love with—his jailor’s daughter—who visited him during his confinement. Allegedly, this is when he wrote the now-famous expression “From your Valentine” (why isn’t there a mainstream movie about this?). Others argue that Saint Valentine of Terni, a bishop, was the true namesake of the holiday. He, too, was beheaded by Claudius outside Rome. More claims are made that the holiday is the Christianization of the pagan festival of Lupercalia.



Whatever the truth behind the Valentine legends may be, the stories all emphasize his appeal as a heroic, and, more significantly, romantic figure. By the Middle Ages, perhaps thanks to this reputation of the patron of love, Valentine would become one of the most popular saints in England, France, and later, the rest of the world.

I personally believe that whatever the origin may be, humans have this beautiful but uncanny ability to find an excuse to take a break from tedium and celebrate life and loved ones. This is precisely why we have anniversaries and birthdays—and this is exactly why knowing who Valentine is doesn’t matter… his love for love matters more.

This love for love makes Real Lovers want to buy thoughtful presents to show the people in their life how grateful they are for them. Here is a list of gifts you can bring your loved ones this Valentine’s.

Personalized M&M’s

A sweet and colorful twist on the classic chocolate treat. Create custom M&M’s with your own color scheme, initials, or fun designs. You can even use them to spell out a special message for your significant other or a friend. It’s a playful way to say “I love you” with a sweet touch. Permanent Ceramic Letters

This DIY gift is perfect for adding a personal, immortal touch to the holiday. Just cut your clay slab into a rectangle using air-dry clay, then use minimal fabric-inspired fold swags to imitate the look of folded/curved paper. Once it’s dry, you can write your feelings using acrylic paint pens, and when it’s all finished, cover it up with a layer of resin or Mod Podge for a sleek, permanent finish. This makes for a beautiful decorative item that can hold sentimental value for decades to come. Media Merchandise

The best way to make your partner or friend feel seen is to show regard or recognition for their interests. Do this by getting to know their favorite songs, celebrities, shows, or movies and get them the official hoodie or a poster of that media. It is a sweet, simple gift that they will not only love but use or display for years to come. A Shared Activity/Experience

Anyone who is important enough for you to get them a gift on Valentine’s is someone you love spending time with. Show them how much you cherish their company by getting them a shared experience. It could be a paint-by-numbers or puzzle that takes you hours to complete together or tickets to a concert. Anything that is an excuse to spend time together is fair game.

Valentine’s Day at its core is a celebration of love, mainly romantic but adapted to be a universal adoration of love in all its forms. So celebrate, eat chocolates, cuddle teddy bears, and tell your friends and partner you love them so much, just because you can and should. Happy Valentine’s Day, y’all!