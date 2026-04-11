Finding Your Community at UC Davis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Transitioning to a new place or life stage can be challenging.

This is true especially in college, especially as a first-year or transfer student. I know that I had an initial fear and hesitation once I officially became an undergraduate freshman at UC Davis in the fall of 2025. I was mostly nervous about my ability to make friends. I was used to smaller, private schools for both middle and high school, and so I didn’t know what to expect coming into a larger, public university. Would I be a small fish in a huge pond? Will I even be seen in the crowd? What if I find people I like, but then lose them? These were all questions racing in my mind, and I wanted answers to these as soon as possible.

Luckily, by starting positive and open-minded, I immersed myself in plenty of interactions and events. These shaped my connections at UC Davis, and I even found many of these connections as quickly as one or two weeks after freshman orientation. There are quite a few opportunities that I have found so far to meet new people. To help you out, I will be giving some ways that you can make new friendships as well!

Photo by alyssa runckel

My first suggestion would be to befriend at least one person in each of your lectures or discussions. Although each quarter only lasts 10 weeks and the chances of seeing these people again in future classes are unlikely, I found that it is still worth it to introduce yourself. Even if you don’t see them in classes, you can still meet up during other times if you have nice conversations or keep in contact through Instagram or text. I have even managed to form bonds with other students in my courses who are older than me because I sat next to them during class time.

My next tip would be to join different clubs on campus. Although many clubs can often feel demanding because of meetings or social events, sometimes even several times per week, these are usually low-commitment and perfect attendance is not necessary. Clubs are great because they are social outlets and they usually connect students through games, bonding activities and discovering similar interests. I have joined some clubs so far, such as Debate and Best Buddies at UCD. I liked how these were smaller and more tight-knit so that I could personally get to know people better. I also joined larger clubs, such as sports clubs. Currently, I ski and play ultimate frisbee, and I appreciate how many people are on these teams that I can meet.

Finally, I would suggest meeting others through volunteering. Since UC Davis is pretty populated and contains many organizations, there are many places to volunteer on campus. A common mindset among many college students is to help others and give back to the community. This attracts a lot of them to be part of service-based initiatives. Personally, I volunteer at the ASUCD Aggie Pantry, which provides free food, toiletries and other basic resources to UC Davis students and also at the front desk and tabling events for the campus’s LGBTQIA+ Resource Center. Over time, thanks to my involvement, I formed friendships by working with the same volunteers since many of them generally had the same shifts as I did.

Overall, I would advise you to be bold and put yourself out there, even if you are new to UC Davis. New connections are definitely possible. You can and you will find your people, but again, only by leaning into these fun social opportunities!