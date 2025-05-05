THE BUZZ BEHIND: Don Toliver at Lawntopia

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

SOLD OUT EVENT

At 10 AM on April 14th, Lawntopia presale tickets were offered to students and SOLD OUT IN THE FIRST 2 MINUTES! Although this event is usually free for ALL students, due to budget cuts the ASUCD had to charge for tickets this year. Prices ranged from $16–$36 for GA Upper & GA Floor seats at the University Credit Union Center.

Naturally, many students were left feeling frustrated and excluded because they couldn’t purchase tickets. Some students may have missed the announcement or weren’t ready when tickets dropped. There were also technical issues such as the site crashing because so many students were trying to purchase tickets all at the same time.

Lawntopia 2025 Breaks the Internet

On April 9th, the ASUCD announced DON TOLIVER as the headliner for LAWNTOPIA 2025 at the UC Davis Memorial Union. Yes, you read that right. This has been the talk all over campus and is going to be the biggest event of the year for Davis students.

Students are going to be in their best going out fits, and the vibes are going to be up! This event is a perfect blend for Davis because it is a good blend of music, brings the campus students together, and is a great pre-finals serotonin booster that every student needs!

WHAT IS LAWNTOPIA?

Lawntopia is an event hosted by the Center for Student Involvement & ASUCD. This is a UC Davis Tradition that happens every year during spring quarter—but most would say this year’s event has raised the bar. Previous headliners were Duckwrth, Isaiah Rashad, and, most recently, Aminé in 2024.

This year, Lawntopia won’t be hosted at the quad like in previous years due to the anticipated crowd to this event. Lawntopia will serve more as a “mini-Coachella” but with an Aggie twist. This year it will be held at the University Credit Union Center on May 8th, 2025 at 6PM for students which allows for seating and better flow of traffic for the event.

WHO IS DON TOLIVER?

Are you into pop culture vibes when listening to music? Some of Don Toliver’s top hits “No Idea” and “After Party” are viral sounds on TikTok and Instagram. Social media is already raving about #Lawntopia2025 because it is such an exclusive event for students. Don Toliver is a rapper and songwriter who first became trendy in 2018. If you’ve ever heard that smooth “I know, I know, I know…” hook on your FYP—you’ve definitely heard Don.

His features with artists like Kali Uchis, Metro Boomin, and SZA have only elevated his status. Bringing him to Lawntopia? Total power move. His fanbase is HUGE, his live performances are EPIC, and he’s the perfect pick to headline such an exclusive, student-centered event at UC Davis.

TAKE A BREAK FROM STUDYING

Whether you have midterms the next day or are behind on that chem lab, this is your chance to escape from being a studious college student and catch the vibes of this exclusive once in a lifetime event. When are you ever going to be able to go to a concert for MAX $36? EXACTLY NEVER. Lawntopia 2025 is the kind of memory that will live rent-free in your head long after spring quarter is over. Although studies are important, this is an Aggie tradition you WANT to be a part of.

Don’t miss your chance to say, “I was at Lawntopia 2025.”