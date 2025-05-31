This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

I was recently scrolling through TikTok, and saw a variety of videos on how AI will eventually replace humans in the work-place. This got me thinking: how could AI possibly replace the work humans do?

Some of these videos were misinformed and some made genuinely good points. So, I decided to do my own research. Partially because I felt some unease thinking about my future, and the possibility of having nowhere to work once I graduated, which is far-fetched, but it’s bringing a lot of people, especially college students, worry and angst. So, let’s get into it.

AI’s predicted effects on the job market

The near-instantaneous growth of artificial intelligence has posed significant benefits and drawbacks. One major drawback has been uncertainty within the job market.

According to Forbes, artificial intelligence will permanently change the workforce, with about 60% of jobs predicted to require some sort of adaptation to using AI. Additionally, Goldman Sachs predicts that by 2045, 50% of jobs could become fully automated.

It is important to note that these statistics and predictions are done with the assumption that AI will grow at a continuous or given pace. They do not fully account for social, political, or ethical factors which will shape the ways AI is integrated into society.

The integration of AI in our everyday lives has grown to a point where these predictions make it seem reasonable and almost expected. It isn’t far fetched to imagine mundane and repetitive tasks, that can easily be done through AI, replacing humans in the workplace.

adapting to change will get you further

AI is a helpful resource that can allow us to get things done more efficiently. For example, instead of having multiple people doing hours of research, we could get the same results by giving AI one prompt. So, why shouldn’t we utilize this technology?

Generative AI is a resource and we shouldn’t dismiss it because it can possibly become a threat. Learning how to efficiently and ethically use AI may be a very prominent point of strength in the future. With it being used to cut out mundane tasks, it may allow us to focus on the things we are passionate about.

If you’re someone who has used AI, but have no idea where to start expanding your knowledge on AI itself, I’ve curated a list of easily accessible introductory courses and additional resources.

The Essentials

Google AI Essentials is a free course that you can enroll in, to learn about the basics of AI as well as how to responsibly use AI. This is a great way to gain hands-on experience working with AI, and learning how to tailor your prompts to get the responses you need.

edX: edX is an online learning platform with have a wide range of introductory and specialized AI courses. edX has courses specifically for Applied Data Science with Python.

Khan Academy: Khan Academy is known for having courses on everything, and now they have courses for programming. With Khan Academy, you can start at a very basic level and work your way up, so it’s a great resource for anyone who’s just starting out.

While these are some basic and introductory courses, learning gradually about how something works, can often help you understand it more. Feel free to do your own research, and find something that fits your educational and/or professional background.

Just like any other skill, with more and more practice you can become very knowledgeable when it comes to AI.

Python: Python is a widely used programming tool for AI and machine learning. You can experiment with Python, or apply the things you’ve learned from any courses to Python.

There is no guarantee as to what will happen in the future, I believe it is up to us to shape the ways AI is permitted and limited. It is important to embrace change. Being active and engaged means making an effort, and through continuous implementation of new technologies, we will be able to grow with them.