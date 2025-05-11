The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

When recently updating my phone, I found that there was a new personal AI system, Apple Intelligence, built into my phone. What is it? And how has AI gone from being a tool that we choose when to use, to something that is now in every aspect of our technology?

A Deep Dive Into AI

Following the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, the use of AI has evolved further and faster than we could have imagined. What once was an experimental use of artificial intelligence has turned into a hub for accessing unlimited knowledge.

As the use of ChatGPT has increased, Grammarly, Notion, Google, and many other browsers as well as apps have implemented AI within their platform to enhance their services, assisting their users with writing, summarizing, and even idea generation.

Now, Apple has introduced its users to a built-in artificial intelligence system. What do its features actually do, and what are some implications of AI being built into our devices?

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence advertises itself as a tool built onto our iPhones, iPads, and Macs, to help us write, express ourselves, and get things done efficiently. Its program Writing Tools help you find the right words virtually everywhere you write. Additionally, this new intelligence system utilizes generative AI tools to create images and emojis. With ChatGPT incorporated into Siri, knowledge is always at the tip of your finger.

While Apple’s new update allows for a more efficient way to approach our lectures, messages, and emails, I couldn’t help but wonder what these tools imply towards our future use of AI, and whether or not there should be certain limitations towards having these built-in forms of AI on our devices.

For the future, Apple is upgrading Siri to have onscreen awareness so we can ask for it to take action with things on our screens, having the ability to take control in and across apps. Siri will also have personal context which will allow for her to find things in your Notes and Messages apps.

Education

Growing up, most of us did not have access to AI. If we needed an idea or even a source for our research papers, we would have to search the internet, develop an argument, and write the papers making sure to paraphrase and incorporate our own ideas into them.

Now, just by copy and pasting a prompt into ChatGPT, we are able to access several possible arguments, and all the resources needed to build these arguments.

Implications

The use of AI shapes the way that we interact, learn, and work. With AI assisting us in more and more aspects of our daily lives, there are many implications of our own efforts being minimized.

With the constant use of and inevitable reliance on artificial intelligence, how will the way we define originality and learning change in the future? Will originality be defined as how well we can paraphrase something that was chatted?

As we are the people who are shaping the future, and shaping the use and development of these resources, it is important to consider the big picture. Artificial Intelligence can be a great resource, something that we have a privilege of accessing. But, it is also important to understand that minimizing independent thinking in the long run can be detrimental to society as a whole.