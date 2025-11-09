Cozy, Crisp, and Cute : Essentials for Sweater Weather 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the colder weather approaches, preparing to enjoy the moodier environment is a must. Whether you love the cozy, pumpkin spice scented nights or crisp, black coffee mornings, these essentials will help you enjoy the upcoming sweater weather.

The first word in sweater weather already signifies one of the essentials of staying cozy this fall and winter – sweaters. Keeping the cold out and the warmth in will help you feel cozy and avoid getting sick, especially with exams and project deadlines coming up. Finding a sweater or jacket that both fits your style and does the job is at the top of the list. Many students opt for school sweaters displaying their school pride while staying comfy. If you’re looking for something unique, try checking out some local clothing stores, thrift stores, or even student brands, as they are bound to have items that very few people own.

To add on to your aesthetic look (and your tummy), getting a drink and/or treat is a great way to elevate your day. Fall and winter are known to bring limited-time drinks and goodies to shops all around. The classic pumpkin spice latte is a go-to for many craving that autumn warmth in a cup. Of course the alternative pumpkin spice iced latte is also an option for cold drink lovers. Other seasonal drinks that may be available at your local coffee shop include: caramel apple lattes, peppermint mochas, and cardamom citrus cold brews. If you like making drinks at home, cinnamon, brown sugar, maple, and caramel syrups are all great options to enhance your drink. Treats like pumpkin pie, caramel apples, gingerbread, and cinnamon rolls are seasonal classics sure to feed your sweet tooth.

Chilly weather may not be the only thing creeping up on you. Exams and projects may be taking up all your time, keeping you locked up in your bedroom or in the library. If you’re itching to enjoy a little of the chill weather here are some activities you can do, either by yourself or with friends. Baking some of the fall treats above is sure to give you a break from the screen and a sweet treat for days to come. Want to go outside and feel the breeze? Go to a pumpkin patch and pick out some cute pumpkins for eating or to decorate your home with. Or go to a corn maze and challenge your spatial abilities. For those of us who love the winter holidays, make a decoration for your room or bring out all of the decorations from previous years. If you just want a little break, opt for a movie, either one from the list of movies you have yet to watch or classic seasonal movies.

If exams and projects really do have you glued to your seat, then set up a pleasant mood to get you through your studies. Light up a candle and play your favorite moody or study tunes. Songs on many cozy and moody playlists include: “Tis’ Autumn“ by The King Cole Trio, “Little Dark Age” by MGMT, “Coffee” by beabadoobee, “I Wanna Be Yours” by Arctic Monkeys, “Cardigan” by Taylor Swift, and of course “Sweater Weather” by The Neighborhood.

However you decide to spend your autumn and winter days, remember to make the most out of the little things and to keep warm. Flu season is also around the corner so remember to take care of yourself and others. Enjoy your favorite things about these chilly days keeping cozy, crisp, and cute.