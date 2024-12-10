The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As of late the company Coach has had a massive comeback. Coach was an extremely popular 2000s brand, but over the last few years, it began to become lost amid designer and affordable brands. What’s special about Coach is that the price point is just right enough not to be considered a luxury brand such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Chloé, Burberry, and other luxury brand names. However, Coach also doesn’t fit into the category of more affordable brands that produce leather goods such as Zara and H&M. Their bags, especially, have seemed to go viral recently. The Brooklyn bag in leather and suede is labeled one of the most popular items of the season and has been sold out multiple times over the past few months.

What is it that Coach did to have such a monumental comeback? There were a few genius marketing strategies at play.

Firstly, their purses and bags became more streamlined, simpler, with fewer “C” and “Coach” logos covering the entire bag. Additionally, Coach brought back bag charms (a trend that waxes and wanes). Reintroducing bag charms allows for ultimate customization as well as another trend that consumers can obsess over. Furthermore, the neutral and fall coloring of these bags are a crucial aspect of their popularity: right when fall was around the corner, collections of brown, burgundy, cognac, and other fall-colored bags came out, which directly correlated with trends and colors of the season. These monochromatic bags make them easier to pair and match, making for a more justifiable purchase. Furthermore, the quality of the bag is extremely good for the pricing—I personally have the Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 and it has held up very well.

Another aspect that plays into Coach’s recent popularity is TikTok. Influencers and users on TikTok are constantly posting and reviewing the new wave of Coach products. TikTok in itself is a marketplace, so having this marketing constantly posted about the brand definitely increased its overall consumer traffic.

Moreover, The Brooklyn bag: people went absolutely crazy for this bag, in part because Bella Hadid has been photographed wearing the suede version as well as multiple different colors of the bag’s leather version. Many consumers look to Bella Hadid because of her sense of style, so her being pictured having multiple Brooklyn bags was the icing on the Coach cake.

Lastly, demand—there has not been one time I Coach hans’t sold out their handful of best-selling bags. The demand has simply increased and skyrocketed; when people see that their item is sold out, they want it more.

There were many strategies at play that brought Coach back to a front-running company for consumers in the market for bags. While trends come and go, I hope that Coach is here to stay.