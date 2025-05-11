Chamberlain Coffee? More Like…Frenzy Coffee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

NEW OBSESSION IN DAVIS

Frenzy Coffee just opened its first location right here in Davis, and it’s already becoming popular in the Aggie community. Think of it as Davis’s very own version of the SoCal staple, Chamberlain Coffee, but with a NorCal twist.

Dove

Have you ever been scrolling and fell in love with the aesthetic vibes of coffee spots like Chamberlain Coffee—the kind of spot that feels like a dream for content creators and matcha lovers who need a spot to study? Well, then Frenzy Coffee will be YOUR newest obsession. From cozy corners, earthy tones, minimalist mugs, and plants for days, this place wasn’t just built for coffee: it was made for the Instagram page and TikTok fyp of college students.

LOCATION

Frenzy Coffee is located at 305 1ST STREET. This new coffee spot has become the new study spot for UC Davis students. Students looking to escape the crowded Shields Library and overpriced coffee from places like Dutch Bros and Starbucks will love Frenzy.

With plenty of seating to study for a midterm cram session or catch up on lecture notes, this spot has the perfect mix of productivity and caffeine to help give an EXTRA BOOST of motivation. The biggest plus to this new study spot is that it is open during perfect studying hours of 7 A.M.–8 P.M. EVERYDAY!

Original photo by Kaavya Baliga

LET’S TALK DRINKS

Are you currently on trend with the matcha obsession? Well, Frenzy Coffee has a smooth and semi-sweet matcha. Not into matcha? No worries—how about their seasonal lavender vanilla oat milk latte? Absolutely another staple. They even have rotating specialty drinks inspired by the Davis campus life; word on the street is there’s a “Finals Week Frenzy” and a cold brew that might just save you during your midterm season this Spring Quarter. They truly offer something for everyone! Aside from drinks, they offer things like croissants and vegan banana bread that are a perfect additions to their delicious drinks.

Alex Frank / Spoon

Academics in a coffee shop

Students have been raving about the environment that Frenzy Coffee provides. “It’s like our version of Chamberlain Coffee, but it feels more authentic,” said an anonymous 2nd year UC Davis student. It feels like a personal little coffee hub to go and explore. Getting to try a new drink as well as a new place to study.

Frenzy isn’t just a coffee shop—it’s a mood, a lifestyle, and the newest addition for students looking for a comfort space to turn to. So, if you haven’t checked it out yet, what are you waiting for? Grab your laptop, text the group chat, and ride your bike over to this new coffee shop. Frenzy Coffee is serving up the ultimate UC Davis study experience—one coffee at a time.