There are an array of films that have been given the title of cinematic masterpiece. These cinematic masterpieces left an impact on how films are made and touched the hearts of millions of viewers. However, calling a film a masterpiece is all based on opinion, and there are many films that can be considered a cinematic masterpiece to a large group of people or to just one single person. When I think of a cinematic masterpiece, the one that I fully believe deserves this title is Hunger Games: Catching Fire based on the book by Suzanne Collins.

The Hunger Games trilogy in its entirety is already, in my opinion, the best dystopian young adult series created—but Hunger Games: Catching Fire stands out compared to the rest of the movies. One of the aspects that makes this film stand out is its amazing cinematography. The one scene that immediately comes to mind is a scene where the two main characters, Peeta and Katniss, carry a wounded tribute into the lake so she can pass away peacefully. The whole scene is illuminated by sunrise, and each shot demonstrates a beautiful way to portray someone’s final moments.

Another example that displays the amazing cinematography of this film is the scene where Katniss is lifted into the arena while she witnesses her designer being killed by guards. As she rises, the aspect ratio is changed to make the scene wider. I have rarely seen movies use aspect ratios in such a creative way, and when I first witnessed this scene, I was in awe of how creative and amazing it was and immediately knew I would never stop talking about this film.

A factor of this scene that solidified my love for this film is Jennifer Lawerence and her amazing performance as Katniss. In this scene, as Katniss is being lifted, she is screaming and crying, but once she is in the arena, she immediately calms herself and focuses on what she must do at that moment, which is to find Peeta.

When it comes to the actual story, I always like to describe Catching Fire to someone who knows the story of the first Hunger Games. The sequel has similarities to the first movies but is more intense, emotional, and suspenseful. When you have already watched the first movie, you know a majority of the characters and feel a sense of connection with them. This makes the events in the film more impactful, because you now care about what could possibly happen to the characters. This movie also continues to build upon the characters’ experiences from the first film, and shows how they go through their traumas and how they react when they are forced to live through their trauma again. Overall, this movie further builds on the story of The Hunger Games in the best way possible.

Of course, this is all just my opinion, and the next person might not see this movie as a masterpiece the way I do. However, I encourage you, as the reader, to give this movie a chance if you have never seen it or, if you have seen it, to watch it again and notice all the details in this amazing.