Blooming Late: Building Your Resume One Step at a Time 

It’s easy to feel like you’re falling behind when it comes to balancing school and entering the professional world. As a student, things can become overwhelming when thinking about how to create a competitive and concise resume. It should be a tool to advertise yourself to your future employers while showcasing your skills and experience. Professional resumes should be clear about your experience while being tailored for the type of position you’re seeking. Your resume alone won’t get you every job, but it can help put your foot in the door when getting an interview.

Starting Point

Many students believe you need years of experience to stand out when sending resumes to employers. In reality, your resume is not just a list of jobs. It’s meant to reflect your effort, professionalism, and personal growth. It’s best to start with what you already have, and as a student, you could include coursework, clubs, class projects and part-time jobs. It should highlight your strongest skills and set you apart from other candidates, and most importantly, your resume should be tailored to the type of job or position you are applying to.

Building experience

Gaining experience does not always mean an internship or a fancy corporate job. Instead, start local and build your way up. Getting involved on campus with organizations that relate to your major or enhance leaderships skills would be a great place to start. Running for positions in clubs and student government show involvement and teamwork. Volunteering for local community events and nonprofit work is another powerful way to grow your resume while giving back. This displays initiative and commitment beyond a professional setting, which are typically qualities employers are searching for.

Connect

Building a resume on your own can be intimidating, but experience can also grow through relationships. Creating connections through job fairs, resume workshops, and student associations can lead to mentorship or internships. These in-person connections can result in job opportunities not offered online. They can also provide valuable recommendations for employment and write letters when applying for competitive positions. Networking helps you learn from others’ experiences to grow your own while gaining insight into potential career paths for the future.

It’s important to take a step back and realizing that gaining experience takes time and happens gradually. As a student, it can be easy to compare yourself to your peers and their experiences. In reality taking one step at a time and focusing on your own growth will allow you to build in confidence and allow you to focus on yourself. View every class you take, every club, and part-time job as a step towards your own development. Progress may feel slow, but consistency and patience are the key to building a solid resume.