Best Study Spots Around Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

As someone who’s quite literally always on campus, I’ve been there: walking around aimlessly from building to building hoping to find a quiet spot to study; sitting down only to realize the wifi is awful; finding a place and doing my work until a group of noisy students walk by and take a seat right next to me. Though many of these experiences are inevitable, I’ve compiled a list of the top spots that I’ve found work the best to study around campus.

The Teaching and Learning Complex

The Teaching and Learning Complex is by far one of my favorite spots to study. Seats can be a little hard to find inside the building, so be weary and get there before classes end or in the middle of the hour to prevent a crowd of students from grabbing all the seats. The building is also very new, making it a great spot to get work done while indulging in the nice atmosphere that the building has to offer. Like most buildings, the higher up you go, the more likely you’ll find a quieter, less crowded spot. Note that because the desks within the halls and the classrooms are next to each other, you might be rudely interrupted by students shuffling out of classes every hour. If you happen to see any seats near the back entrance or outside of the building in the back (near the engineering building), I’d definitely recommend pursuing those seats if you can manage without super fantastic WIFI, or if you don’t need to plug your computer into a charging port to charge.

The Memorial Union

The Memorial Union, or MU, is another one of my favorite spots to study. Again, as you reach the higher levels of the building, the quieter the students are. The first floor is perfect for group work or activities, as it’s a spacious area with lots of seating. The MU also offers lots of services hosted by ASUCD, including the Coffee House (CoHo), Aggie Reuse Store, The Pantry, a market, and a cafeteria! All of these options make it perfect for doing homework while getting a bite to eat or visiting one of the many amenities offered in the building. The second floor of the MU is great for studying or meeting with a smaller group of individuals for collaborative projects, as it’s more intimate. Spaces are limited, however, so make sure to snatch a seat if you see one available!

Peet’s (California Hall)

The Peet’s Coffee near California Hall is one of my favorite spots to enjoy a morning or afternoon drink while having a nice space to do homework and study at. This Peet’s may get a little more crowded during passing period, but the wait for coffee and drinks here is usually much shorter than the location at the Silo. This location is also perfect for doing some quick studying in California Hall itself, as the hall is newly renovated and provides students with ample space to get work done and recharge their computers with the nearby charging ports.

Cruess Hall

As a design major, Cruess Hall—specifically, the maker space located at the back of the building—is perfect for doing collaborative group activities or as a space to work independently in bigger tables. Though tables are limited, these bigger spaces are perfect for working on art and design projects, especially given the large surface area. I’ve spent countless hours here working on my projects for my design classes, as well as just finding a seat and doing some homework in a quieter space as I wait for my upcoming class. The maker space also offers easy access to students that are pursuing an emphasis in industrial design and woodworking, as there are metal stations, a woodshop, laser printers, and 3D printers offered to design students taking a class that utilizes these resources.

Overall, there are so many fun little places on campus that are perfect for doing work while also providing additional resources, whether that would be a quick bite to eat, ample space for group work, or just a quiet space to study for an upcoming exam. Whether you’re a student that stays on campus all day, or drops by a study spot for a quick study session between classes, these spots are perfect for students of all different majors. So the next time you’re passing by one of these study spots, find a seat and take advantage of the on-campus resources that are readily available to you!