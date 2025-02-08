Benefits of Taking the Bus Instead

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Choosing the Bus

“But you have a license and a car. Why don’t you drive to school?”I always get asked.

I have had my license since I was 18 years old, and it has been three years since. The ability to have and control a car is an important responsibility, both financial and physical. The lives of many depend on each of us to make smart, responsible, and careful decisions. You have to be able to provide for the vehicle; it becomes like a child you have to take care of. In addition to being physically able to drive, one must take accountability of their physical and mental states. For instance, you must be sure you are not too tired operate a vehicle. There are just some examples of a driver’s commitments, which makes the bus a safer, more cost-effective, and reliable form of transportation in comparison to using your own automobile.

Saving Money

Taking the bus to school and work on weekdays can save you a lot of money in the long run. I personally spend about thirty dollars of gas a week when I utilize my vehicle on a normal basis. On the other hand, using the bus five days a week saves me about one hundred dollars a week, which I can use for my financial priorities. I’m sure we all have a financial responsibility or priority that could make use of any extra money saved. For instance, you can use that money for an important necessity like groceries. Another way to use that money is by saving it for a fun trip or in case of emergencies. Or, if you are a college student like me, you can use that money for some much needed coffee.

The money saved can also be put back into your car, such as maintenance like an oil change. Cars will always need constant maintenance, especially as you use it more. For instance, I take my vehicle for an oil change every few months or every five to seven thousand miles. Using the bus prevents me from wasting precious miles, which means I get to wait on taking the car for an oil change.

Time for studying

As a college student who has exams and needs to study beforehand. Taking the bus allows me to sit and study instead of driving and being aware of my surroundings. I get to use my phone and study while I wait to arrive at school.

Time to go over your schedule

I double-check everything. When taking the bus to school, I make sure to go over my schedule. I verify the hours I have class, when I have work, and time to complete homework. Picking my playlist of the day is also something that has become part of my routine in a moment I otherwise would have been driving.

Meet amazing people

Networking with others is amazing and comes at moments you might not expect. Taking the bus has allowed me to meet amazing people who study abroad at the university I attend. I personally enjoy learning about different cultures, and other countries around the world. While meeting new people on the bus I hear about their people’s lifestyles or learn about traditions and what makes them special.

To many, taking the bus might seem like a not very luxurious lifestyle. However, it is beneficial to take the bus when you change your way of thinking. You get to study, learn time-management, and meet people you may have never come across before! Not only is it good for you, it’s also good for the environment.