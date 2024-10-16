Affordable Fall Lip Products

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Fall is finally here, and that means berry and burgundy red lippie season! Now alas, as a college student, I don’t want to break the bank, and I’m sure you don’t want to either. I have compiled a list of budget friendly fall lip products that are just as good as the high-end makeup products (dare I say better) and look gorgeous!

e.l.f Sheer Slick Lipstick: Black Cherry ($5)

In my opinion, it’s a dupe of Clinique’s Black Honey lipstick. It’s pigmented, hydrating, and a little glossy like a lip balm. It gives you a beautiful berry kissed look.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick: Rumberry ($6.49)

Revlon’s lipsticks are a staple and their super lustrous lipstick in Rumberry is absolutely gorgeous. Its creamy, smooth formula makes it comfortable to wear and provides a rich deep pigment. The shade is a mix of purple, red, and brown giving a pretty mulled wine color. If you like bold lipsticks, this one’s for you!

e.l.f Glow Reviver Lip Oil: Jam Session ($8)

This lip oil looks stunning with Revlon ColorStay lip liner in Chocolate. It’s also super smooth, lightweight and moisturizing, making it great for everyday wear. If you like the color of Nyx’s Status Update but not the texture, e.l.f reviver oil is the non sticky sister!

Nyx Fat Oil: Status Update ($9)

I have this one and let me tell you, it is SO PIGMENTED, moisturizing, and long lasting. And just to let you know, this lip oil is the same one Sabrina Carpenter uses. It’s just that good. This chocolate cherry cola color is a must for Fall! Warning though, the formula is thick, so if you hate sticky glosses I wouldn’t recommend it.

Peripera Ink Glasting Lip Gloss: 06 Made It ($10)

Peripera is a very popular Korean makeup brand and there’s a reason why. Their lip products are lightweight, super glossy, and have a natural plumping effect (and not to mention affordable). My favorite fall Peripera lip product is the Glasting lip gloss in 06. A little bit on the sheer side, this berry lip gloss is perfect for days you want to add a pop of color to your lips. It looks so fresh and plump. It’s buildable too if you desire a deeper berry color.

Kiko Milano 3D Hydra Gloss: 22 Sparkling Red Garnet ($13)

This lipgloss is one of the prettiest glosses I’ve ever used. It is sparkly, glossy, and the perfect shade of red akin to strawberries. If you want a lip gloss with a little bit of umph, this is the one for you.

rom&nd Juicy Lasting Tint: 20 Dark Coconut ($8-14)

The best way I can describe the juicy lasting tint by rom&nd is a hybrid between a lipgloss and lip tint. It has the glossiness of a lip gloss and the after effects of a tint. The shade Dark Coconut is a toasty red color that looks like wine and fits so well for autumn.

There you have it, my budget friendly list of fall lip products! Remember, you don’t have to break the bank to get the look you want!